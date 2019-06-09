Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spotted in Traffic, Goodwood Debut Rumored

Earlier this week, we talked about a chase between the 2020 BMW M8 and the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 prototypes, with the test cars having crossed paths on the Nurburgring. Well, here we are, still waiting for Zuffenhausen to introduced the 911-engined 718.

4 photos



The brilliant British velocity party is set to kick off on July 4, so, to help pass the time, I've brought along a prototype sighting.



As you'll be able to notice in the social media post at the bottom of the page, the 718 update has brought more aggressive aero - this is a trend for Porsche sportscars, with the same being true for the 992 Neunelfer. For instance, the new



As far as the oily bits are concerned, we can be certain of two things so far. First of all, the naturally-aspirated flat-six is here to stay. Secondly, we can say the same thing about that all-engaging manual tranny.



However, while the



Since the 992 Neunelfer generation has brought a serious performance update, Porsche could leave cannibalization fears behind and gift the GT4 with an optional PDK for the first time.



Oh, and I didn't forget the 718 Boxster Spyder - here's some



View this post on Instagram The forever delayed 718 GT4... @theporschecollective A post shared by Todd Schleicher (@t_schleicher) on Jun 4, 2019 at 7:53am PDT