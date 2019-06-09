autoevolution
 

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spotted in Traffic, Goodwood Debut Rumored

9 Jun 2019, 9:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Earlier this week, we talked about a chase between the 2020 BMW M8 and the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 prototypes, with the test cars having crossed paths on the Nurburgring. Well, here we are, still waiting for Zuffenhausen to introduced the 911-engined 718.
4 photos
BMW M8 Competition Hunts Down Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 on NurburgringBMW M8 Competition Hunts Down Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 on NurburgringBMW M8 Competition Hunts Down Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 on Nurburgring
In fact, the rumor mill mentions the Goodwood Festival of Speed for the debut of the 718 GT4.

The brilliant British velocity party is set to kick off on July 4, so, to help pass the time, I've brought along a prototype sighting.

As you'll be able to notice in the social media post at the bottom of the page, the 718 update has brought more aggressive aero - this is a trend for Porsche sportscars, with the same being true for the 992 Neunelfer. For instance, the new Carrera Aerokit comes with a rear spoiler that rivals those fitted to past GT3s, while the wing present on 992 GT3 prototypes looks more like an RS piece.

As far as the oily bits are concerned, we can be certain of two things so far. First of all, the naturally-aspirated flat-six is here to stay. Secondly, we can say the same thing about that all-engaging manual tranny.

However, while the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport racecar, which has been with us for a few months, is animated by an updated version of its predecessor's 991.1 Carrera S-borrowed 3.8-liter boxer, the 718 GT4 road car should use a different engine. I'm referring to the N/A flat-six powering the 991.2 GT3, GT3 RS and Speedster. Of course, the unit will be downtuned for the mid-engined model, with its output expected to sit closer to 400 horsepower.

Since the 992 Neunelfer generation has brought a serious performance update, Porsche could leave cannibalization fears behind and gift the GT4 with an optional PDK for the first time.

Oh, and I didn't forget the 718 Boxster Spyder - here's some spy media of the open-top special.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Porsche spyshots Porsche 911
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 SpeedsterPORSCHE 911 Speedster Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 911 Carrera SPORSCHE 911 Carrera S CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioAll PORSCHE models  
 
 