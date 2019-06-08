Tuned Nissan GT-R Drag Races 9ff Porsche 911 Turbo, Obliteration Follows

How did you spend your last Sunday? No, it's not too late for this question, especially since a group of German aficionados have one hell of an answer to it. I'm referring to the gear heads who took part in the SCC500 Rolling50 1000, an event whose name tells us everything we need to know.

To be more precise, the velocity gathering sees participants kicking off the hostilities at 50 km/h (make that 31 mph), while the length of the race sits at 1,000 meters (that would be 0.62 miles).And we are no here to focus on an extreme drag race, one that involves a Porsche 911 Turbo and a Nissan GT-R . Sure, any confrontation between these two is worthy of attention, but the one we have here packs some added spice.That's because Godzilla and the Neunelfer had been taken down the aftermarket path. And these aren't your usual gym trips. For instance, the Porscha, a member of the 997 generation, had been massaged by 9ff, receiving the Turbo R badge. As such, the twin-turbo flat-six occupying the posterior of the German toy now delivers a meaty 1,200 horsepower.As for the GT-R, the R35's twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 heart now delivers almost twice the factory output, having been pushed to 960 horsepower, while the beast was also reportedly converted to RWD.The tuner car status of the Nissan stands out easily, as the Japanese toy has been gifted with a Liberty Walk widebody kit that screams at bystanders.Note that the two duked it out on more than one occasions, with the drivers willing to ensure a clear winner emerges. And, to throw a little spoiler your way, I'll mention the said goal was easily achieved.P.S.: Those of you who are in a rush can skip to the 1:10 point for the first battle between the 911 Turbo and the GT-R.