New Porsche 911 Turbo Laps Nurburgring In a Rush, Gets Closer To Production

Truth be told, if you only use your sportscar on the road, you really don't need any extra performance on top of what the 992 Porsche 911 Carrera (4)S can offer (you can find more details in the review behind the link). However, there are plenty of Porschephiles out there who want extra spice and Zuffenhausen will happily oblige. For instance, the next months should bring us the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo.
The new Turbo is currently completing its final development stages on the Nurburgring (of course). And, as you'll get to notice in the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page, both the Coupe and Cabriolet are being pushed hard on the infamous German circuit.
While the Carrera S has brought a wider take for the eighth generation of the Neunelfer, the Turbo will get an even fatter posterior, as highlited in this leaked image.
However, we have to note that the said image portrays what is believed to be a Turbo fitted with the Aerokit. As opposed to that, the prototypes being tested here pack the standard aero package, which still involves PAA (Porsche Active Aerodynamics) - for the 991.2 generation, this meant the front skirt and the rear wing are mobile, with the first allowing the 911 Turbo to pack the kind of decent ground clearance that favors practicality, which is a key aspect of the car.
On the firepower front, we could see the 992 Turbo introducing an evolution of the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six animating the outgoing 991.2 model. Nevertheless, the engine could be replaced with an all-new unit in the pursuit of efficiency, even though this move could be delayed for the introduction of the ".2" mid-cycle revamp. Speaking of which, the facelift might also see the German carmaker turning the Turbo S badge into the Turbo S E-Hybrid, as is the case with the Panamera and the Cayenne.
The extra performance offered by the 992 generation, which relies on things such as the wider tracks, means the 911 Turbo should be able to blitz the Ring in under 7 minutes.
