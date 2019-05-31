autoevolution

12-Year-Old Makeup Artist Buys BMW 7 Series With Her Own Money

31 May 2019, 9:34 UTC ·
by
For those thinking 10 is too young to start dabbling into makeup, here’s a girl from Thailand who, at 12, is already a “makeup artist” rich enough to be able to afford a brand new BMW 7 Series.
Sure, she’s not even old enough to drive yet but that’s not stopping her from using her money to make her family’s life – and her own – better. Natthanan Sanunrat, nicknamed Nong Pear, has been posting makeup tutorials on YouTube since she a small kid and, in the past couple of years, became an Internet star.

Earlier this month, on her birthday, she treated herself to a new BMW, estimated at $190,000. She can’t drive it yet, so she’ll let her mother and father use it until she becomes of age. How’s that to having your kid play with your stuff paying off, big time?

But even when she’s of age, Nong Pear might not take the car. As she explains in the video below, she’s always dreamed of having a Porsche as a first car, which, let’s admit it, is not a bad life goal at all. At the rate she’s going, she will most likely be able to afford it in 6 years’ time, if not actually more.

“I just felt like I enjoyed doing it and it became my dream to become a makeup artist,” Nong Pear says. “Every look I want to do, I just flow. Natural look, fancy look, special effects that I've learned from YouTube, I like to do, too. I want to be a makeup artist for ever.”

Since shooting to fame online, Nong Pear has been recruited by Sisters Makeup and flown to London Fashion Week, where she did the makeup of models, both kids and adults. Her social media channels have hundreds of thousands of subscribers, and her popularity continues to be on the rise.

