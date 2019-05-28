autoevolution

New Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Spotted on Nurburgring, Looks Cleaner

Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, we are now just months away from the moment when the 992 Neunelfer family starts welcoming specials. And while the 911 Turbo will probably be the first one to land, the 911 GT3 should follow shortly. And this time around, it looks like Zuffenhausen won't wait for the ".2" mid-cycle facelift to release the GT3 Touring Package.
We've already discussed the 992 GT3 TP and now we can check out a prototype that seems to preview the machine.

The test car shows the clean look that defines the Touring, with this having been recently spotted doing its thing on the Nurburgring.

Truth be told, now that the GT3 is preparing to receive more aggressive aero (prototypes have shown an uber-aggressive rear wing), the Touring Package, with its "shaved" rear end, is more than welcome. Then there's the busier look of the 992 Carrera front and rear fascias, which is yet another argument in favor of a cleaner look. Speaking of which, here's a non-Touring 992 GT3 test car sporting the said badass aero.

As it has been the case with the 991.2 GT3 Toruing, the active rear wing of the Carrera model will once again be present.

A naturally aspirated soundtrack, this is the most important feature of the test car visible in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. And it's no secret that the atmospheric flat-six lives on in the 992 GT3.

Since the outgoing GT3 Touring was offered exclusively with a six-speed manual, this may remain true for the newcomer (there might be a few clues towards the tree-pedal setup in the spy video).

However, while the standard GT3, if I might use such a word for the GT Division animal, is expected to land within the next twelve months, it remains to be seen if the Touring Package will be available from the launch.

