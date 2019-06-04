autoevolution

Motorcycle Rider Daley Mathison Dies in Isle of Man Superbike Race

4 Jun 2019
The Isle of Man TT competition is one of the most dangerous gatherings of motorcycle racers in the world, and almost every year a number of riders die following high-speed crashes. And this year is no exception.
According to ACU Events, the organizers of the event, 27-year old Daley Mathison from Stockton on Tees, Durham, lost his life while racing the Superbike race on Monday (June 3). The crash that killed Mathison took place just 2 miles into the course, on the race’s third lap. No other details on the accident were provided.

“ACU Events Ltd regrets to confirm that Daley Mathison, 27, from Stockton on Tees, Durham was killed in an incident during the Superbike Race today at the Isle of Man TT Races.  The accident occurred at Snugborough, just over 2 miles into the Course, on the 3rd lap of the race. Daley was an experienced competitor and was seeded 19th for today’s race," the organization says in a statement regarding the incident.

Mathison started racing in the TT races in 2013, finishing fifth in his first race. Since then, he scored three consecutive podiums in the TT Zero electric bike Race, winning 6 silver and 8 bronze medals in all competitions.

Isle of Man TT has a sad history to it, with an average of two motorcycle riders killed each year. Since the first recorded fatality in 1911 (Victor Surridge), and including the recent death of Mathison, 259 people lost their lives in the no-speed-limit race. The majority of them are British nationals (180).

The deadliest year for the competition was 2005, when a total of eleven riders lost their lives in crashes. In 2018, there were three deaths, those of Dan Kneed, Adam Lyon, and Alan Jackson.

Isle of Man TT is one of the longest-running races in the world. It started in 1908 and has ran almost uninterrupted ever since.
