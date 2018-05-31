Superbike Rider Dan Kneed Dies After Isle of Man Practice Crash

30-year old professional motorcycle rider Dan Kneen died following a crash he was involved in during Wednesday’s practice session for the Isle of Man TT race.
According to the organizers of the race, the crash took place during Kneen’s first lap. He was riding a BMW motorcycle for team Tyco, near Churchtown, when for undisclosed reasons he crashed.
The course car sent to his aid was involved in a crash with another motorcycle as well, Autosport reports, as it was headed to the scene. The second rider was taken to hospital for treatment.
In an official statement, ACU Events, the company in charge with the event, says Kneen died on the spot, as a result of the injuries he suffered during his crash. No other details were provided.
"ACU Events Ltd regrets to confirm that Dan Kneen, 30, from Onchan in the Isle of Man died this evening following injuries sustained during the Superbike qualifying session on the Isle of Man,” the company said in the statement.
"Dan had an accident at Churchtown on the first lap of the session and died at the scene of the incident. ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Dan's partner Leanne, his family and his many friends in the road racing community and beyond."
Kneen became in 2008 the first rider to win a hat-trick at the Isle of Man TT Grand Prix. His other achievements include a fourth position in the 2009 Metzeler National Superstock 600 cc Championship and a second place the 2010 British Supersport Cup.
Riding a BMW bike for Penz13.com BMW Motorrad Racing Team last year, he finished 3rd in the Superstock TT category, 5th in the Superbike TT, 8th in the Junior TT and 12th in the Senior TT.
He joined the Tyco BMW team for the 2018 season that is about to begin.
