2020 Porsche 911 Sport Turismo Looks Like an Awesome Shooting Brake

31 May 2019, 6:13 UTC
The Porsche 911 lineup is probably the richest in the industry - at full maturitu, the Neunelfer range holds north of twenty models. Despite this and the fact that Porsche is one of the carmaker pushing the shooting brake genre forwards (think: Panamera Sport Turismo), the 911 Shooting Brake isn't one of the many derivatives that populate Porsche showrooms.
Then again, certain aficioandos believe there should be a 911 Sport Turismo. And this is how renderings such as the one we have here are born.

Nowadyas, the world wide web is loaded with renders and even hypercars get the S/B treatment. However, while such an arrangement makes no sense for a mid-engine machine, it might bring one or two benefits for the Porsche 911.

You see, the rear-engined layout that has defined the Neunelfer and the Porsche brand through it is the magic that allows the sportscar to pack a 2+2 configuration - this is an asset that gives the German a serious advantage over its competitors.

However, adults can't really fit in the back, not even with the slightly larger 992 generation (believe me, I've tried this during the review and I'm not even a tall guy). Well, the less aggressive roof line dictated by the Sport Turismo badge would obviously increase headroom and probably allow the 911 to accommodate two pair of adults for short and medium trips.

You shouldn't hold your breath for the release of such a model, not even with Porsche's desire to further diversify the rear-engined range. So those of us who dream of such a body type can only turn to renderings such as the one we have here.

Of course, a proper four-seater sportscar wearing the Porsche crest bring the topic of a Porsche Grand Tourer under the spotlights. And while numerous rumors have talked about a Panamera Coupe being cast in such a role, we have yet to receive any official clues on the matter.


