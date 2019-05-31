autoevolution

Carrara White Porsche 911 Speedster Looks So Fresh, So Clean

With so many 992 Porsche 911 derivatives waiting to make their debut, it can be easy for these to steal the show of the freshest Neunelfer debut, namely the 911 Speedster. However, with more and more specs of the rolling work of art that is the Speedster, it's not difficult to bring the open-top special back under the spotlights.
For instance, the spec we have here (note that the image comes from the configurator rather than from the real world) is the kind that can easily bring a Porschephile into a day-dreaming mood.

The splendid shade covering the body of the rear-engined machine we have here is called Carrara White Metallic and is responsible for the second half of the title above.

Then there are the black details on the car, which can be found across the vehicle - the strong contrast they generate only draws more attention.

And those who claim there's no actual color on this Zuffenhausen machine should check out the bananas hidden inside the wheels. The yellow shade of the brake calipers signals the presence of the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.

Now, since I mentioned the upcoming 992 models in the intro, I'll list all of them below. Note that I'm refering to models that have already been spotted in prototype form.

So while the Carrera S/4S and Carrera S/4S Cabriolet are already out there, the base Carrera/Cabriolet have been spotted at the factory.

The next eighth-generation 911 derivative to show up should be the Turbo, with an image of the supercar having already leaked onto the web earlier this year. The 992 Porsche 911 Turbo is expected to land by the end of the year.

We musn't forget the 992 GT3: while the "standard" car is expected to land within the next 12 months, the Touring Package could also be testing, as this prototype shows.

