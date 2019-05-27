autoevolution

New Porsche 911 Turbo (992) Rendered, Shows Wide Posterior

27 May 2019, 16:01 UTC ·
Walk into a Porsche showroom these days and you'll only get to see a sixth of the 992 population - the Carrera S and Carrera 4S, along with their Cabriolet versions are the only ones available, even though the base Carrera has been spotted and will debut soon. However, I'm more interested in the spicier Neunelfer versions that are scheduled to debut within the next twelve months, with the first one to land probably being the 911 Turbo.
We've been spying the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo for quite some time now, with the leaked image that surfaced earlier this year shedding some light on the matter - note that the model seen in that image seems to be wearing the rumored Turbo Aerokit.

The rendering above portrays the daily driver supercar, albeit without being extremely sharp. For instance, you can expect certain rear fascia details to be different.

Nevertheless, the rear end of the Turbo will be even heftier than that of the Carrera S. And since the generation change has brought sexier hips, while all cars now get the widebody approach that used to be reserved for the "4" AWD models, that feat musn't be taken lightly.

On the firepower front, Zuffenhausen is expected to retired the 3.8-liter flat-six of the outgoing model and go for an all-new unit in pursuit of superior efficiency.

However, this move might come with the ".2" mid-cycle revamp of the machine, which could also see the Turbo S badge morphing into the Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Regardless, the 2020/2021 Porsche 911 Turbo should lap the Nurburgring just under the 7-minute mark.

As for the arrival of the Turbo, expect this to land within the next months. Its launch should be followed by that of the 992 GT3, whose prototype have also been spotted in production trim. And yes, the N/A flat-six, as well as the optional manual transmission are here to stay.

