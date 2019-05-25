Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spotted on Nurburgring, 911 Engine Sounds Raw

2019 is a brilliant year for Porschephiles and we're not just talking about the plethora of 991.2 and 992 models that have already landed. Instead, those wishing to dip into the mid-engined Zuffenhausen experience have plenty of reasons to jump for joy. For instance, the 718 non-identical twins are set to receive new range-toppers slotting way above the GTS models, namely the Cayman GT4 and the Boxster Spyder.

Both specials mentioned above are expected to land within the next few months. As such, it doesn't come as a surprise that the engineers are pushing prototypes to the limit on the Nurburgring these days.



While the Cayman GT4 Clubsport circuit machine has updated its predecessors's 3.8-liter flat-six, which was borrowed from the 991.1 911 Carrera S, the GT4 road car isn't expected to go down that route.



Instead, the street vehicle should grab the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter found on the 991.2 GT3, GT3 RS and Speedster. Of course, the unit will be downtuned, so you can expect its output to sit closer to 400 ponies rather than the 5xx numbers it delivers on the said 911s.



In fact, you can listen to the mill in the brief piece of spy footage below - isn't it ironic that we're not quite sure whose this voice is?



While the manual transmission is a blessing, here's to hoping the rumors about the optional PDK are true. These are based on Porsche leaving cannibalization fears behind (this is what kept the car's predecessor from receiving a two-pedal setup), all thanks to the new 992 Neunelfer delivering superior performance.



Oh, and if you want your 718 with six cylinders, but the GT4/Spyder label is too much, perhaps the



P.S.:The clip below is actually a compilation, one that also involves the 992 Turbo, the 992 GT3, as well as the already-revelaed 991.2 Speedster, but I wouldn't call that a downside.





