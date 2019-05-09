2020 Porsche 718 Cayman/Boxster Spied Testing Flat-Sixes, Touring Pack Rumored

Remember when Porsche's mid-engined sportscars used to pack six-cylinder engines by default? Well, the 718 generation saw those units being replaced by turbocharged four-cylinder boxers. However, with many fans asking for the return of the flat-six, the upcoming 718 Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder, which have been confirmed to offer such a powertrain, won't be the only ones of the kind - Zuffenhausen is also working on less extreme six-cylinder models.

This is a brilliant occasion to remind you that Porsche has already kicked off powertrain tests for the next-gen Cayman and Boxster, with this involving both electric and hybrid applications. While the GT car aura of the upcoming 718 Cayman GT4 and the eccentric roof of the Boxster Spyder mean these are uber-niche models, the other versions we're talking about will be destiner for a slightly larger audience.We've talked about these naturally aspirated toys before and we are now back on the topic and that's because a pair of prototypes has recently hit the Nurburgring.As it was the case with the PDK-only nature of the 991.1 Neunelfer lineup, which only brought more love for the manual, with the latter returning on the 991.2 GT3, the atmospheric hiatus means the sub-GT4/Spyder 718 pair we're discussing here should enjoy plenty of popularity. After all, sales of the 718 models have fallen below expectations, with the main reasons behind this being the loss of two cylinders, even though Porsche has made efforts to improve the situation. For instance, the 2019 models pack an updated exhaust sound.The only naturally aspirated six-pot 718 model you can buy today is the Cayman GT4 Clubsport , a racecar animated by an updated version of its predecessor's 3.8-liter boxer.However, the 718 Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder road cars are expected to use a downtuned version of the 4.0-liter flat-six powering the 911 GT3, with the rumor mill also talking about a PDK joining the six-speed manual for the first time.So it remains to be seen what kind of flat-six occupies the middle section of the prototypes we have here.Zooming in on the body details of these testers, we notice the front end shared with the GTS (this is also available on the standard models as a Sport Design apron). As for the rear bumper, this seems to stand in between the aggressive unit of the GT4 and that of the GTS.With the debut of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4/Boxster Spyder just around the corner, the six-cylinder models spied here, which are said to make use of the Touring Package badge (I wouldn't hold my breath for it), should land by the end of the year.This is a brilliant occasion to remind you that Porsche has already kicked off powertrain tests for the next-gen Cayman and Boxster, with this involving both electric and hybrid applications.