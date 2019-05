Citing a source close to the project, Jonny Lieberman understands that “Porsche is going to do a GT version of the Cayenne Coupe .” The German automaker has also trademarked GT5 with the European Union Intellectual Property Office back in 2015. If you’re asking for our opinion, the inevitable will happen.“I’m curious to see how far Porsche Motorsports takes the Cayenne GT,” added Lieberman, “especially seeing how different the GT3 is from the 911 Carrera.” The thing is, this model would overlap with the Urus, taking sales away from Sant’Agata Bolognese.Even more interesting is the plug-in hybrid option. Both the Cayenne Coupe and Urus will go Turbo S E-Hybrid in 2020, and in the case of the Panamera, the range-topping option develops 680 PS (671 horsepower) and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet) from 1,400 to 5,550 rpm.Both models share similar underpinnings, and because this is the Volkswagen Group, the Porsche Panamera’s platform is also utilized by Bentley in the Continental GT. Only time will tell if diluting the brand with countless variants will work out for Porsche or backfire. In the case of the 911, “ the more the merrier ” is how Porsche likes to roll.Turning our attention back to the Cayenne Coupe, the newest alternative to the X6 and GLE Coupe is available with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 but with 5550 PS (542 horsepower) instead of the range-topping variant of the engine. Opt for the Sport Chrono Package, and the gentle giant is much obliged to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds.The Cayenne Coupe starts at €83,711 in Germany while U.S. pricing kicks off at $75,300 before destination and delivery.