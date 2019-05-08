Porsche Looking for Mobility Ideas, Gives EUR20,000 for the Best of Them

At a time when one simple idea could completely transform the automotive world, looking for solutions to today's challenges from sources outside the usual mediums is a practice embraced as often as possible by carmakers.
With mobility currently being one of the main focuses of the industry, getting people to chip in innovative ideas is one of the tools that could give one car company an advantage over the others.
At the re:publica digital conference in Berlin this week, German carmaker Porsche announced it is launching a competition to find the best independent ideas for “sustainable mobility.” With prizes totaling €20,000, the competition is a global one, open to students and developers aged 18 or above, as well as start-ups.
Called Mobility for a Better World, the challenge has four categories, namely People, Wheels, Cities and Trust. Details on each of the categories and ways to enter the competition can be found at the following link.
The deadline for submitting ideas is August 30, 2019. A jury of Porsche officials will study each of the entries and in October, during the Porsche Sustainability Week, the four winners will be announced.
Each will get a €5,000 prize, as well as educational packages and development support provided by the Porsche Digital Lab and the APX accelerator.
"We at Porsche are actively shaping the future of the sports car. This means that we combine our traditions and the company's values with innovative technology and new products in a sustainable manner," said in a statement Oliver Blume, Porsche CEO.
"Our goal is to be the most sustainable sports car manufacturer in the premium segment and to decisively shape sporting mobility for the environment, people and their living spaces. We are thinking above all of future generations."
More details about the Porsche challenge will be announced in the coming weeks.
