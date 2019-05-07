2020 Porsche 911 Carrera (Base Model) Spotted with Carrera Aerokit, Stands Out

Anybody whose come across photos of a Porsche prototype knows that the Germans are masters of disguise. While other carmakers enjoy psychedelic wrap, Zuffenhausen prefers black tape (on prototypes using the same color, of course) and bits that replicate Mercedes-Benz parts to camouflage its test cars. Having settled that we can only partially rely on what our eyes tell us, let's get down to business and decipher the 2020 Porsche 911 factory car sitting before us.

Of course, there are also unanswered questions about the base 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera, such as the one related to the price, which is expected to sit not too far below the $100,000 mark. I admit I'm late to the party - these pics showed up yesterday and many corners of the Internet talk about them portraying a new version of the Neunelfer.While that could always be true (the 911 range goes well past twenty models at full maturity), the visual side of this tester seems to tell a different story: it looks like we're dealing with a base Carrera sporting the spiciest-looking options on the list.Judging by the trapezoidal layout of the exhaust tips, this is the base Carrera (here's an example that was previously spotted at a dealer). I'll remind you that only the Carrera S models have been official released so far. But with the Turbo and the GT3 set to land within the next twelve months, the standard Carrera will show up soon.As for that generously-sized fixed rear wing, we're looking at the Carrera Aerokit that was introduced earlier this year, so it seems the ex-generation GT3-rivalling aero element will also be offered on the base Carrera as opposed to being confined to the Carrera S optional extras list.Just like the demo car for the Carrera Aerokit, which came in white, this green machine packs the Sport Design aprons (front and rear) and side skirts, as well as the golden wheel finish.Then there's the body-colored sunroof, which is already available as one of the four roof options for the Carrera S (the other three involve the standard fixed roof, the glass sunroof fitted to the car I reviewed , and the GT-like carbon fiber roof).Of course, there are also unanswered questions about the base 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera, such as the one related to the price, which is expected to sit not too far below the $100,000 mark.