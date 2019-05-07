This Is the First Official Image of the 2020 Skoda Superb

Czech manufacturer Skoda has had a very busy year in 2018, as it tried to wrestle itself into a new position, with a new image, by launching a host of revised and even brand new models. This year, the fight continues, and it starts with the refreshed version of the Superb.

As far as we can tell from this photo, the new variant embraces a more aggressive attitude, with a more sculpted hood ending in sharply drawn headlights. Below the grille, the fog lights are linked together by a strip.



At the rear, the only change Skoda admitted to so far is the replacement of the carmaker’s logo with lettering spelling out the brand’s name.



“The refined top model gives substance to Skoda aspiration to offer vehicles of the highest quality that provide customers with an exceptional amount of space and numerous features from higher-tier segments,” said the carmaker in a statement.



There’s no word on powertrains yet, but it's likely most will be inspired by the current range on which the model is based, starting with a 1.5 TSI cranking out 150 HP and 250 Nm of torque as the entry level.



