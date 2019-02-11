2020 Skoda Superb Facelift Spied, Looks Ready to Borrow Passat Tech

The Passat is very popular in Europe, but if you want the same kind of car only supersized, you buy the Skoda Superb. The Czech flagship sedan and wagon are nearing the middle of their MQB life cycle, so it's time for the Mk3's Phase II.

At the front, designers have tweaked the inside of the headlight without changing the frame. It looks like they borrowed the exact LED projector from one of Octavia's headlamps and installed it here, together with a new signature stripe. Also, the bottom element of the bumper now looks like a forced smile while the blocked off grille is either going to be seen as classy or fake.



Our spies captured both the wagon and the liftback sedan today. They're in full production paint and equipped with badges. They also have AWD , pushing a little bit of dust with the back wheels. Cosmetic changes at the back are going to limited to revised taillights, so we'll focus on the interior and engines instead.

HP and 250 Nm. Actually... it already is. Skoda had to fix the whole range due to Euro 6D Temp, and if we remember correctly, the Superb was the first-ever European car to get the de-tuned 2.0 TSI with 272 HP.



