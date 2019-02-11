autoevolution

2020 Skoda Superb Facelift Spied, Looks Ready to Borrow Passat Tech

11 Feb 2019
The Passat is very popular in Europe, but if you want the same kind of car only supersized, you buy the Skoda Superb. The Czech flagship sedan and wagon are nearing the middle of their MQB life cycle, so it's time for the Mk3's Phase II.
Now, this has already been seen in China and could make an official debut during next month's Geneva Motor Show. So if you don't know what you're looking for, there's no reason to get excited over these spyshots.

At the front, designers have tweaked the inside of the headlight without changing the frame. It looks like they borrowed the exact LED projector from one of Octavia's headlamps and installed it here, together with a new signature stripe. Also, the bottom element of the bumper now looks like a forced smile while the blocked off grille is either going to be seen as classy or fake.

Our spies captured both the wagon and the liftback sedan today. They're in full production paint and equipped with badges. They also have AWD, pushing a little bit of dust with the back wheels. Cosmetic changes at the back are going to limited to revised taillights, so we'll focus on the interior and engines instead.

Passat, Passat, Passat. VW updated its model, and most of the tech will be shared with Skoda. We believe this will include the infotainment, connectivity features, large digital dash and safety systems. The Superb base engine will undoubtedly be the 1.5 TSI with 150 HP and 250 Nm. Actually... it already is. Skoda had to fix the whole range due to Euro 6D Temp, and if we remember correctly, the Superb was the first-ever European car to get the de-tuned 2.0 TSI with 272 HP.

The only thing missing is the GTE-derived Superb plug-in hybrid, which Skoda promised on numerous occasions. A facelift seems like the perfect time to launch it.
