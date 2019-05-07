Racing Yellow Porsche 911 Speedster Looks Amazing In The Wild

With the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster having been previewed by two concept cars, we've had plenty of time to dream about the roofless GT3 that is this special. Well, production has now kicked off in Zuffenhausen, with the German carmaker using the occasions to give us more photos of the 991 generation's road-going swansong (the new 935 has to be the motorsport swansong), which you can find in the gallery above. However, the official pics don't take us outside the color spectrum we've seen so far, which is why I've decided to drop a fresh hue here.
So far, Porsche has presented the 911 Speedster in the Red attire used for the US launch, as well as with the Heritage Design Package that was used for the Old Continent launch of the car.
Well, thanks to the social media post at the bottom of the page, we can now check out the 911 Speedster in a Racing Yellow attire.
The pics we have here (make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post) come from the press launch of the car, which is taking place in Sardinia - lens tip to 000 Magazine.
Speaking of which, here's Porsche describing the roof operation, which involves a bit of manual labor: "The central locking hook at the windscreen frame and both the side fins of the fabric roof are released at the push of a button. The large rear lid made from lightweight carbon fibre is electrically unlocked and slides back a short distance, is then positioned by hand and makes room for the fabric roof, which folds into a Z shape behind the front seats. The cover can then be closed again effortlessly once the roof has folded into position. The roof is closed again in the same way - only the roof fins on the left and right of the streamliners have to be pressed by hand into their holders until they perceptibly engage,"
The $275,000-plus toy that is the Porsche 911 Speedster will obviously see buyers coming up with plenty of custom configurations for the 1,948 units built and I can't wait to show you the next one.
Well, thanks to the social media post at the bottom of the page, we can now check out the 911 Speedster in a Racing Yellow attire.
The pics we have here (make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post) come from the press launch of the car, which is taking place in Sardinia - lens tip to 000 Magazine.
Speaking of which, here's Porsche describing the roof operation, which involves a bit of manual labor: "The central locking hook at the windscreen frame and both the side fins of the fabric roof are released at the push of a button. The large rear lid made from lightweight carbon fibre is electrically unlocked and slides back a short distance, is then positioned by hand and makes room for the fabric roof, which folds into a Z shape behind the front seats. The cover can then be closed again effortlessly once the roof has folded into position. The roof is closed again in the same way - only the roof fins on the left and right of the streamliners have to be pressed by hand into their holders until they perceptibly engage,"
The $275,000-plus toy that is the Porsche 911 Speedster will obviously see buyers coming up with plenty of custom configurations for the 1,948 units built and I can't wait to show you the next one.
View this post on Instagram
After Guards Red and GT Silver here we have the 911 Speedster in Racing Yellow. Pictures are from the press introduction at Sardinia. More colors will follow! ÷ Rennlist / stout (@000magazine ) #porsche #porsche911 #911 #pts #carart #luxury #supercar #cabriolet #convertible #exoticcars #car #classiccar #instacar #carsofinstagram #amazingcars247 #caroftheday #autogespot #classicporsche #porscheclub #porschelove #Ýöw #thereisnosubstitute #991speedster #911speedster #speedster #porschespeedster #racingyellow #sardinia