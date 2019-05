Racing Yellow Porsche 911 Speedster Looks Amazing In The Wild

So far, Porsche has presented the 911 Speedster in the Red attire used for the US launch, as well as with the Heritage Design Package that was used for the Old Continent launch of the car.Well, thanks to the social media post at the bottom of the page, we can now check out the 911 Speedster in a Racing Yellow attire.The pics we have here (make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post) come from the press launch of the car, which is taking place in Sardinia - lens tip to 000 Magazine.Speaking of which, here's Porsche describing the roof operation, which involves a bit of manual labor: "The central locking hook at the windscreen frame and both the side fins of the fabric roof are released at the push of a button. The large rear lid made from lightweight carbon fibre is electrically unlocked and slides back a short distance, is then positioned by hand and makes room for the fabric roof, which folds into a Z shape behind the front seats. The cover can then be closed again effortlessly once the roof has folded into position. The roof is closed again in the same way - only the roof fins on the left and right of the streamliners have to be pressed by hand into their holders until they perceptibly engage,"The $275,000-plus toy that is the Porsche 911 Speedster will obviously see buyers coming up with plenty of custom configurations for the 1,948 units built and I can't wait to show you the next one.