Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder Spotted on Nurburgring, Debut Close

With the Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder being the non-identical twin of the 718 Cayman GT4, certain aficionados tend to focus on the latter more. However, there's more to the open top model than the work of art serving as its roof.
For instance, while the mid-engined GT Division coupe comes with a suspension setup that should once again be borrowed from the 911 GT3, the Boxster Spyder features a more relaxed setup, one that's more suitable for spending time on the road.

Regardless of which one floats your boat, these 911-engined specials should make their debut within the next months. As such, it's no wonder that test cars are running around naked, allowing us to notice the production details.

And the most recent sighting of the kind took place this week, with the hairstyling model having been spotted doing its thing on the Nurburgring.

You'll get to enjoy the Zuffenhausen special in the piece of footage below, which once again comes to confirm the naturally aspirated powertrain of the toy.

While the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport racecar is animated by an updated version of its predecessor's 3.8-liter flat-six (this is actually borrowed from the 991.1 Neunelfer Carrera S), the new 718 models are expected to feature the 4.0-liter boxer powering the 991.2 GT3, GT3 RS and Speedster.

Of course, the unit will be downtuned, so you can expect its output to sit closer to 400 ponies. Then there's the soundtrack - with fresh arrivals having to pack OPF (Otto Particulate Filter) emission reduction technology, there's the fear this will make the atmospheric engine sound less aggressive, but it's still hard to tell at the moment.

The rumor mill also talks about a PDK tranny being offered for the first time. And we might just get the quicker box as an option, since the further-apart nature of the new 992 Porsche 911 decreases the risk of cannibalization.

Oh, and if you're looking for a N/A flat-six Porsche 718 Boxster or Cayman, but aren't prepared for the all-out treatment of the limited editions mentioned above, you might want to keep track of the rumor talking about the upcoming six-cylinder models slotted underneath the GT4/Spyder.

