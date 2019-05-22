Porsche Celebrates 50 Years Since the 914 Entered Production

autoevolution

Ah, the 914! The mid-engine sports car developed in collaboration with Volkswagen is one of the quirkiest Porsche models of the 1960s and 1970s, and 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the targa-topped roadster.
To celebrate the big Five-Oh, the Stuttgart-based automaker has invited all fans of the brand to a special exhibit at the Porsche Museum on June 2nd. The “50 Years of the 914 – Typically Porsche” promises to bring race engineer Roland Kussmaul, chassis developer Hans Clausecker, engineer Gunter Steckkonig, and over 120 owners of the boxer-engined model.

No fewer than 12 exhibits will be displayed, including the 914/4 and 914/6 with the Volkswagen four-cylinder and Porsche six-cylinder powerplants. The first-ever 914 and two prototypes with eight-cylinder racing engines will also be present, joining the likes of the 914/6 GT and a resto-mod with the 5.4-liter V8 from the Porsche 928 GTS.

No fewer than 118,978 examples of the breed were produced between 1969 and 1976 in Zuffenhausen and Osnabruck. Preceded by the 912 and Volkswagen Karmann Ghia, the 914 was succeeded by the Volkswagen EA831-engined 924 series.

Turning our attention back to the 914, the two-seater with a targa roof used to retail at 11,955 Deutschmarks in 1969. The affordable pricing and simplicity of the car ensured the commecial success of the 914 both domestically and abroad. In addition to a handful of race wins, the 914 was also voted “Import Car of the Year” in 1970 in the United States of America.

The most powerful 914 models were equipped with engines from the 911 S and Carrera 911 RS, featuring 190 and 210 PS. These babies were re-christened the 916, but the 914 S takes the crown despite the limited supply. Only two units were ever made, and one of them was presented to Ferry Porsche on his 60th birthday. The 914 S leveled up to a V8 with 300 PS with injection or 260 PS with carburetors.

If you were wondering, the closest modern-day Porsche to the 914 is the 718 series. Priced at $56,900 in the United States of America, the Cayman and Boxster twins are equipped with a 2.0-liter engine that develops 300 horsepower. Despite the difference in weight compared to the 914, the 718 with the entry-level powerplant is capable of 4.9 seconds to 60 mph and a top speed of 170 mph.
