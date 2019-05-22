autoevolution

Freight Train vs. Police Cruiser, Train Wins

Train vs. car is never a game that the latter can win. Another solid piece of evidence in this sense comes from a recent train-car collision that happened in Midland County, Texas.
It involved a speeding freight train and a police cruiser, a Chevrolet Suburban with the lights on. Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter tells ABC News affiliate Big 2 News that 2 patrol cruisers were responding to a call of a baby having trouble breathing, and had the lights and the sirens on.

A couple of eyewitness videos are available below, together with the Big 2 News report.

Both cars were waiting at the train level crossing, as a freight train was making its way on the tracks. The moment it passes, the first cruiser rushes to cross the tracks, not even thinking that another train could be coming.

As it happens, so it is: a second freight train is speeding from the opposite direction, taking the deputy completely by surprise. The train clips the car on its side and hurls it along for a short distance, before flipping it to the side.

The deputy in the second cruiser is seen rushing to help his mate in the second video available at the bottom of the page. The Sheriff says he got the injured deputy out of the wreck through the windshield, but the good news is that the deputy is expected to be making a full recovery. He is currently still at a local hospital.

Eyewitness say the accident and its aftermath were shocking to see so, all things considered, the deputy is lucky to be alive. Sheriff Painter says it’s all in a day’s work for policemen, noting that both deputies were doing what they could to get to the baby as quickly as possible.

