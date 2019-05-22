BMW Unveils Most Powerful Versions of the X5 and X7 SUVs, the M50i

Starting this fall, the X5 and X7 SUV models in the BMW lineup will get a new top of the range engine, one that gives a new meaning to the word power in the German carmaker’s books.

184 photos



With a displacement of 4.4-liters and a V8 configuration, the gasoline powertrain develops 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque on each of the models (just 45 hp shy of the X5M), easily getting at the front of their respective packs.



Paired to a new 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission and the carmaker’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, the unit will bring impressive performance figures for the two large SUVs.



In the BMW X5 M50i, the specs of the engine turn into an acceleration figure of 4.3 seconds, while the bigger BMW



To give each of the two models a distinctive allure, some minor design changes have been devised. The two cars feature unique side sills and rear apron, a BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line, and other elements in Cerium Grey.



Some of these changes are also functional in nature, like the extra-large air inlets in the front apron, needed to meet the increased cooling demands of the V8.



On the inside, the key changes are the addition of M leather steering wheel, a gear selector lever displaying the M logo, Vernasca leather upholstery with contrast stitching and wood finish with high-gloss metallic effect. The M50i logo is displayed on the illuminated entry sills.



As an extra touch, the



Both new SUVs will be manufactured in the U.S. and will become available this fall. On both models, the new engine option will be offered as the M50i and will bring a troop nearly as powerful as the one deployed on the X5M With a displacement of 4.4-liters and a V8 configuration, the gasoline powertrain develops 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque on each of the models (just 45 hp shy of the X5M), easily getting at the front of their respective packs.Paired to a new 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission and the carmaker’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, the unit will bring impressive performance figures for the two large SUVs.In the BMW X5 M50i, the specs of the engine turn into an acceleration figure of 4.3 seconds, while the bigger BMW X7 M50i is a tad slower, reaching the coveted 62 mph from a standstill in 4.7 seconds.To give each of the two models a distinctive allure, some minor design changes have been devised. The two cars feature unique side sills and rear apron, a BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line, and other elements in Cerium Grey.Some of these changes are also functional in nature, like the extra-large air inlets in the front apron, needed to meet the increased cooling demands of the V8.On the inside, the key changes are the addition of M leather steering wheel, a gear selector lever displaying the M logo, Vernasca leather upholstery with contrast stitching and wood finish with high-gloss metallic effect. The M50i logo is displayed on the illuminated entry sills.As an extra touch, the X5 brings a Hi-Fi loudspeaker system while its bigger cousin adds a Harman Kardon surround sound system.Both new SUVs will be manufactured in the U.S. and will become available this fall.