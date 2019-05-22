New 2020 BMW 4 Series Convertible Spotted on Nurburgring, Shows Elegant Soft Top

With the 2019 BMW 3 Series now among us, the time has come to think about the sweeter derivatives based on this incarnation of the CLAR architecture. For now, we'll focus on the 2020/2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible, with a prototype having recently been spotted doing its thing on the Nurburgring.

However, we might see the rear accommodation improving in the 4 Series, be it with a fixed or a removable top.



Speaking of the roof, the German automotive producer is returning to a soft top after two generations of folding metal roofs. And while this solution brings benefits in terms of weight and styling (of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder), here's to hoping the thermal and sound insulation will match those of a folding hardtop.



As far as the engine range is concerned, this will obviously be shared with the 2019 3 Series and you can find the list of powertrains that are currently available here.



With the Bavarian automaker currently testing the new M3 (the go-fast toy is its final development stage), there will also be an M4 Convertible - expect multiple flavors, which will mix elements such as output (the engine is the new twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six that delivers up to 510 hp on the X3 M/X4 M Competition), transmission (manual/dual-clutch) and perhaps the number of driven wheels.



The outgoing



