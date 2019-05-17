Entry-Level BMW Z4 sDrive20i Now Available With Manual Transmission

Remember when Toyota announced they’d bring back the Supra with BMW underpinnings? The Japanese did keep their promise, but a manual transmission has yet to arrive for the four- and six-cylinder engine options. Even though a three-pedal setup is in development for RHD countries, BMW took the initiative in LHD with the Z4 sDrive20i.

9 photos



Elsewhere in the lineup,



Speaking of the 8 Series, the European range will welcome the 840i in July 2019 with 340 PS from 3.0 liters of displacement, six cylinders, and a turbocharger. The X2, meanwhile, features LED headlamps as standard, optional M Sport braking system, and more light-alloy wheels than ever before.



Following the introduction of the M variants, the X3 and X4 are now available with M Sport seats and in the M Sport Individual equipment line that includes extended leather upholstery (Merino) and Piano Finish Black trim. Moving on to the X5 and X7, BMW is much obliged to offer the mid-size model in xDrive25d flavor and the full-size model gains a plug-in hybrid in the guise of the xDrive45e.



Last, but certainly not least, the 225xe Active Tourer benefits from “the very latest battery technology.” The upgrade consists of “newly developed high-voltage batteries” which “further increase efficiency at the same time as boosting the electric range.” Also from the summer of 2019, all BMW Starting this summer, the entry-level model will come standard with a six-speed manual instead of the ZF 8HP. In BMW talk, Z4 sDrive20i translates to 2.0-liter turbo, 197 PS (194 horsepower), and 6.8 liters per 100 kilometers. At the other end of the spectrum, the Z4 M40i utilizes the B58 inline-six with 382 horsepower in the United States and 340 PS (335 horsepower) in Europe.Elsewhere in the lineup, BMW prepares to roll out additional power units and new colors for the 3 Series sedan. The 5 Series will receive all-wheel drive in the case of the plug-in hybrid as an optional extra while the M550i xDrive boasts the twin-turbo V8 engine from the M850i Coupe.Speaking of the 8 Series, the European range will welcome the 840i in July 2019 with 340 PS from 3.0 liters of displacement, six cylinders, and a turbocharger. The X2, meanwhile, features LED headlamps as standard, optional M Sport braking system, and more light-alloy wheels than ever before.Following the introduction of the M variants, the X3 and X4 are now available with M Sport seats and in the M Sport Individual equipment line that includes extended leather upholstery (Merino) and Piano Finish Black trim. Moving on to the X5 and X7, BMW is much obliged to offer the mid-size model in xDrive25d flavor and the full-size model gains a plug-in hybrid in the guise of the xDrive45e.Last, but certainly not least, the 225xe Active Tourer benefits from “the very latest battery technology.” The upgrade consists of “newly developed high-voltage batteries” which “further increase efficiency at the same time as boosting the electric range.” Also from the summer of 2019, all BMW plug-in hybrids will be equipped with acoustic protection for pedestrians as standard.