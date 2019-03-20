autoevolution
Driver Makes 400-Mile Detour to Take Stranded Couple to Dying Mom

20 Mar 2019
This is today’s story meant to restore faith in humanity: one driver from the U.K. made a detour of 400 miles to help out a couple stranded on the side of the road, taking them to see her dying mother.
Ron and Sharleen Gillies set out from Edinburgh to Cambridge to see Sharleen’s dying mother. On the A19, close to Stockton-on-Tees, they got into an accident and ended up with a 3-wheel car. They called the insurance company and were told they would have to wait 3 hours before someone could come to give them a lift to the nearest station, where they could board a train.

They didn’t flag any motorist down for a ride, but they still got it. Dean Moore was passing by when he saw the wheel missing on the car and the two people standing by it, looking dejected. He stopped to chat with them and ended up giving them the ride, even though it meant a 400-mile detour for him. And he didn’t even take their money once he dropped them off.

“I just can't put into words what that lad did for us,” Mr. Gillies tells TeesSideLive. “This happened on the Sunday and she died the next day, she died on Monday. If it hadn't been for Dean there's a fair chance we would have not got there in time. People get awards for various things and they are just doing their job, whereas this lad, it wasn't his job, he didn't know us from Adam.”

Speaking with the same publication, Moore says he couldn’t have lived with himself if he’d have driven by without at least offering to help. And you thought all heroes wear capes!

“I was just trying to be a decent human because so many people drove past,” he says. “By being kind and giving people your time you can make a bad situation nice by being helpful. I did what any decent human would have done in that situation.”

Once he dropped the couple off (and refused their money), he made the journey back. In his car, not flying, which means it took him about 7 hours to resume his business.
