992 Porsche 911 Speedster Rendered, Looks Like a Supercar

Yes, I know, the 991.2 Porsche 911 Speedster has just landed in the real world and customer deliveries have yet to kick off. So it might be a little early to talk about the 992 Speedster. Actually, make that six or seven years too soon.

Of course, the imagine isn't perfect, since the Speedster should get different body elements compared to the Carrera S this render is based on (think: rear apron and engine cover).



And since this special acts like the road-going swansong of its generation, the ".2" mid-cycle revamp of the 992 should also bring different taillights, even though the ones we have here look uber-modern nowadays.



However, if you squint a little, it's not hard to imagine how the eight-generation Neunelfer will look in Speedster guise with the help of this render.



Hopefully, Zuffenhausen will be able to maintain the naturally-aspirated flat-six inside the 911 after the said mid-cycle refresh. That would mean the Speedster will be the kind of atmospheric delight many of us seek.



For one thing, the 997 Speedster was based on the GTS, but the 991 model uses the GT3 as a starting point. And with the 992 GT3, which will make its debut within the next twelve months, having already confirmed its N/A flat-six, the news should be good.



Oh, and in case you want to count derivatives, we are now about twenty



P.S.: In case this story got you excited for the close release of the 992 Porsche 911 GT3, here's some





