autoevolution

992 Porsche 911 Speedster Rendered, Looks Like a Supercar

26 May 2019, 10:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Yes, I know, the 991.2 Porsche 911 Speedster has just landed in the real world and customer deliveries have yet to kick off. So it might be a little early to talk about the 992 Speedster. Actually, make that six or seven years too soon.
5 photos
2020 Porsche 911 vs Corvette Grand Sport2020 Porsche 911 vs Corvette Grand Sport2020 Porsche 911 vs Corvette Grand Sport2020 Porsche 911 vs Corvette Grand Sport
Then again, the rendering that brought us here seems to be doing a respectable job at portraying the next-gen Speedster - pixel tip to carnewsnetwork for this image.

Of course, the imagine isn't perfect, since the Speedster should get different body elements compared to the Carrera S this render is based on (think: rear apron and engine cover).

And since this special acts like the road-going swansong of its generation, the ".2" mid-cycle revamp of the 992 should also bring different taillights, even though the ones we have here look uber-modern nowadays.

However, if you squint a little, it's not hard to imagine how the eight-generation Neunelfer will look in Speedster guise with the help of this render.

Hopefully, Zuffenhausen will be able to maintain the naturally-aspirated flat-six inside the 911 after the said mid-cycle refresh. That would mean the Speedster will be the kind of atmospheric delight many of us seek.

For one thing, the 997 Speedster was based on the GTS, but the 991 model uses the GT3 as a starting point. And with the 992 GT3, which will make its debut within the next twelve months, having already confirmed its N/A flat-six, the news should be good.

Oh, and in case you want to count derivatives, we are now about twenty 992 Neunelfer versions away from the next Speedster.

P.S.: In case this story got you excited for the close release of the 992 Porsche 911 GT3, here's some spy material allowing you to sample the (presumably 9,000 rpm) voice of the track special, which should be animated by a revised version of the outgoing car's 4.0-liter boxer.


2020 porsche 911 992 porsche 911 Porsche 911 Speedster Porsche rendering cool pic of the day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 SpeedsterPORSCHE 911 Speedster Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 911 Carrera SPORSCHE 911 Carrera S CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioAll PORSCHE models  
 
 