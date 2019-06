For instance, the eight-generation Neunelfer that brought us here seems to be a base Carrera. This is highlighted by the shape of the exhaust tips (the trapezoidal units we have here are different to the oval tips of the Carrera S and the quadruple round units of the standard Carrera S).However, there's more to this test car to talk about. For one thing, we have a noticeable fixed rear wing. This has confused certain aficionados on social media, who expect the thing to be a GT3 prototype.Well, that's not the case. Instead, we're dealing with the Carrera Aerokit, which was introduced earlier this year. The car also packs the Sport Design rear apron and side skirts (color-coded) and while we can't see the front bumper, this is also probably part of the Sport Design Package.While the Carrera S has jumped from 420 to 450 ponies for the 992 generation, the base model is expected to go from 370 to 400 horses. Oh, and while the eight-speed PDK is the only tranny currently on offer, a revised seven-speed manual is also coming.As far as the pricing is concerned, the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera's MSRP is expected to sit close to $100,000, which is the dark side of this moon.Base Carrera aside, there are at least three other 911 derivatives that should make their debut within the next twelve months or so. And I'm refering to the Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo Cabriolet, as well as to the GT3, with the latter Touring Package expected to make a comeback.