BMW M8 Competition Hunts Down Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 on Nurburgring, Tries Hard

What about the two go-fast machines in the title above? Well, their prototypes were some of the industry's worst-kept secrets. However, while the 2020 BMW M8 has just made its online debut , Porsche is still making us wait for the introduction of the 718 Cayman GT4. 4 photos



In fact, you can check out the uber-spicy moment at the 0:46 point of the clip below - the rest of the video is alwo worthy of attention, with this being focused on the 911-engined 718 Cayman.



For the record, both the big coupe and the mid-engined special should lap the infamous German circuit below the 7:30 point. Of course, with the M car tipping the scales at around two tones and the GT badge of the Porscha bringing track assets, the driving experiences offered by the two pieces of Germany are extremely different.



While you can enjoy the details of the M8 Coupe, Cabriolet and Competition behind the link above, we're still waiting for the M8 Gran Coupe (Competition) to make its debut (here's a



As for the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, this clearly maintains its naturally aspirated power, along with the manual transmission. However, forum chat bring even sweeter details on this matter.



You see, the rumor mill talks about the road-going GT4 skipping the updated 3.8-liter flat-six of the



Oh, and Zuffenhausen is also expected to offer the 718 GT4 with a PDK, leaving 911 cannibalization fears behind.



