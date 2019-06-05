autoevolution
 

BMW M8 Competition Hunts Down Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 on Nurburgring, Tries Hard

5 Jun 2019, 9:31 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
What about the two go-fast machines in the title above? Well, their prototypes were some of the industry's worst-kept secrets. However, while the 2020 BMW M8 has just made its online debut, Porsche is still making us wait for the introduction of the 718 Cayman GT4.
4 photos
BMW M8 Competition Hunts Down Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 on NurburgringBMW M8 Competition Hunts Down Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 on NurburgringBMW M8 Competition Hunts Down Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 on Nurburgring
Speaking of the test cars for the M8 and 718 GT4, these recently crossed paths on the Nurburgring. And with the engineers behind the wheel obviously pushing the machines to the limit, their encounter was uber-spicy.

In fact, you can check out the uber-spicy moment at the 0:46 point of the clip below - the rest of the video is alwo worthy of attention, with this being focused on the 911-engined 718 Cayman.

For the record, both the big coupe and the mid-engined special should lap the infamous German circuit below the 7:30 point. Of course, with the M car tipping the scales at around two tones and the GT badge of the Porscha bringing track assets, the driving experiences offered by the two pieces of Germany are extremely different.

While you can enjoy the details of the M8 Coupe, Cabriolet and Competition behind the link above, we're still waiting for the M8 Gran Coupe (Competition) to make its debut (here's a leak to help you pass the time).

As for the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, this clearly maintains its naturally aspirated power, along with the manual transmission. However, forum chat bring even sweeter details on this matter.

You see, the rumor mill talks about the road-going GT4 skipping the updated 3.8-liter flat-six of the GT4 Clubsport racecar for a downtuned version of the 4.0-liter boxer animating the 991.2 GT3. And since the motorsport machine delivers 425 hp, you can expect a similar output from the street car.

Oh, and Zuffenhausen is also expected to offer the 718 GT4 with a PDK, leaving 911 cannibalization fears behind.

BMW M8 bmw m8 competition Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Porsche BMW Nurburgring spy video
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting BrakeMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake CompactBMW M8 ConvertibleBMW M8 Convertible Coupe CabrioBMW M8 CoupeBMW M8 Coupe Premium CoupeSEAT Mii electricSEAT Mii electric MiniCADILLAC CT5-VCADILLAC CT5-V Medium PremiumAll car models  
 
 