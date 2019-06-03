BMW M2 Competition Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Crash, Gets Ruined Front and Back

Curiosity Rover Snaps a Selfie, Shows Us Martian Clay as Telltale Sign of Water

The idea of blitzing the Nurburgring behind the wheel of a BMW M2 Competition sounds like a dream. However, such an adventure can easily turn into a nightmare, as the driver of such a Bimmer recently found out. 9 photos



As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the driver seems to keep the car on the edge of grip as he enters the bend.



Once he gets past the apex, the hooner's right foot gets even heavier. This causes the sportscar to go through the understeer safety net (here's more on the



However, instead of trying to catch the drift, the man seems to do nothing - we can see very little countersteer, for instance. And since powerslides won't correct themselves, the BMW M2C ends up kissing the guardrail. Sadly, the car bounced off the metallic protection element, with its rear end also hitting this.



Now, an YouTuber claiming to be the driver of the M2 Competition took to the comments section of the clip depicting the crash. However, his explanations don't seem to shed any light on the matter.



"Yeah, it's me. I froze when the car slipped. Why? I can't explain. I'm used to this car. I owned a M2 LCI before, and now this M2C.

Why did i freeze? No countersteer, no brakes? Can't explain," we are being told.



Perhaps this whole shenanigan was a failed drifting attempt... guess we'll never be certain. Oh well, at least it's good to know that nobody was injured in the crash.



