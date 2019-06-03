autoevolution

BMW M2 Competition Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Crash, Gets Ruined Front and Back

3 Jun 2019, 12:19 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The idea of blitzing the Nurburgring behind the wheel of a BMW M2 Competition sounds like a dream. However, such an adventure can easily turn into a nightmare, as the driver of such a Bimmer recently found out.
9 photos
BMW M2 Competition Has Ridiculous Nurburgring CrashBMW M2 Competition Has Ridiculous Nurburgring CrashBMW M2 Competition Has Ridiculous Nurburgring CrashBMW M2 Competition Has Ridiculous Nurburgring CrashBMW M2 Competition Has Ridiculous Nurburgring CrashBMW M2 Competition Has Ridiculous Nurburgring CrashBMW M2 Competition Has Ridiculous Nurburgring CrashBMW M2 Competition Has Ridiculous Nurburgring Crash
The aficionado took his Bimmer to the Green Hell and pushed the sportscar hard, but it all ended in disaster while the M2 Competition was tackling the Brunnchen 2 bend.

As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the driver seems to keep the car on the edge of grip as he enters the bend.

Once he gets past the apex, the hooner's right foot gets even heavier. This causes the sportscar to go through the understeer safety net (here's more on the at-the-limit behavior of the M2 Competition), with the rear end eventually stepping out.

However, instead of trying to catch the drift, the man seems to do nothing - we can see very little countersteer, for instance. And since powerslides won't correct themselves, the BMW M2C ends up kissing the guardrail. Sadly, the car bounced off the metallic protection element, with its rear end also hitting this.

Now, an YouTuber claiming to be the driver of the M2 Competition took to the comments section of the clip depicting the crash. However, his explanations don't seem to shed any light on the matter.

"Yeah, it's me. I froze when the car slipped. Why? I can't explain. I'm used to this car. I owned a M2 LCI before, and now this M2C.
Why did i freeze? No countersteer, no brakes? Can't explain," we are being told.

Perhaps this whole shenanigan was a failed drifting attempt... guess we'll never be certain. Oh well, at least it's good to know that nobody was injured in the crash.

BMW M2 bmw m2 competition accident crash Nurburgring Nurburgring crash
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
CADILLAC CT5-VCADILLAC CT5-V Medium PremiumCADILLAC CT4-VCADILLAC CT4-V Entry PremiumFERRARI SF90 StradaleFERRARI SF90 Stradale ExoticLEXUS RXLEXUS RX Medium SUVBMW X1BMW X1 CrossoverAll car models  
 
 