Watch Volkswagen ID.R Smash Nurburgring EV Record in 6:05.336 Minutes

A little over 40 seconds. This is the difference between the time set on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife track by the Volkswagen ID.R compared to the previous record held by an NIO EP9.
The announcement of the new record time being set was made on Monday (June 3) by Volkswagen, who said Romain Dumas managed to drive its electric racer on the German circuit in a total time of 6:05.336 minutes, 40.564 seconds faster than Peter Dumbreck did in 2017 in his NIO EP9.

For all intents and purposes, this is a new world record for electric cars on the Nurburgring, one that was achieved at an average speed of 206.96 kph (128.59 mph).

“The ID.R has mastered this challenge with great distinction and has completed the fastest emission-free lap of all time,” said in a statement Herbert Diess, Volkswagen chairman of the board.

“As further proof of its impressive performance capabilities, Volkswagen’s e-mobility can now proudly call itself ‘Nürburgring-approved.”

This latest achievement for the ID.R is another proof of the fact that Volkswagen built itself an extraordinary electricity-powered machine. The electric drivetrain of the car comprises two electric motors that give it 680 horsepower and torque rated at 650 Nm, the main attributes that allowed the car to do enter the history books three times in less than a year.

The record-breaking streak began last year, when the car flew through the challenges of the Pikes Peak Hill Climb and set the all-time record of 7:57.148 minutes, and continued with the setting of the best time for electric cars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (43.86 seconds).

Up next for the car is setting the first ever record on the Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road. Usually close to traffic, this route will open later this year for Volkswagen, taking the car from a valley at about 200 meters above sea level (656 feet) to an altitude of 1,519 meters (4,900 feet).

