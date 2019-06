BMW released on Wednesday (June 5) the full details on the BMW M8 in both coupe and convertible body styles, and also for the Competition versions. In all, “a quartet of new high-performance sports cars,” as BMW says.Defining all these cars is the engine fitted under their hoods, a 4.4-liter V8 unit that, paired to an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, is the “most powerful engine ever developed for a BMW M GmbH car.” In numbers, that translates into 600 hp for the M8 and 625 hp for the M8 Competition models, which is identical to the current BMW M5.The huge amount of power allows the M8 to sprint from naught to 62 mph in 3.3 seconds for the coupe and 3.2 seconds for the coupe Competition. The convertible is 0.1 seconds slower.To handle the huge amount of power, engineers had to tune several other components of the car as well. That includes the chassis, which has been tweaked for use on the track, the braking system and even the aerodynamic and cooling properties of the car.On the exterior, for instance, large air intakes were fitted, the kidney grille uses the distinct M double bars, there are M gills in the front side panels, the mirrors have been reshaped to allow for a smoother flow of air, while at the rear BMW added a spoiler and apron with diffuser elements.M-specific changes have been made at the interior as well, and the M8 received the Mspecific cockpit, wrapped in leather upholstery.The new range of M8 cars will be shown for the first time in public at the #NextGen in Munich starting June 25. For now, BMW did not release pricing information.