autoevolution

New Mercedes-AMG A45 Shows Up on Nurburgring, Sounds Like Understeer?

3 Jun 2019, 12:07 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Back in 1997 when Mercedes-Benz introduced the original A-Class, the world was shook, receiving the compact with the kind of "this isn't a true Merc" lines. Well, here we are, enjoying the fourth generation of the entry-level MB, with Mercedes-AMG being more determined than ever to prove this is an A game: now that the Mercedes-AMG A35, with its 306 horses, is among us, it's almost time for the A45 big brother to enter the scene.
6 photos
New Mercedes-AMG A45 Shows Up at NurburgringNew Mercedes-AMG A45 Shows Up at NurburgringNew Mercedes-AMG A45 Shows Up at NurburgringNew Mercedes-AMG A45 Shows Up at NurburgringNew Mercedes-AMG A45 Shows Up at Nurburgring
Prototypes of the new Mercedes-AMG A45 are currently completing the final phases of development on the Nordschleife and you can check out a piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page.

The German automaker has made it clear that the A45 will follow the recipe of its Affalterbach big brothers, coming in standard and S trims. Well, this clip seems to show the first, since, for instance, there's no read diffuser, while the lip spoiler attached to the roof isn't too large.

Nevertheless, the standard Mercedes-AMG A45 will deliver 389 horsepower, while the all-out S model will see the two-liter turbo being pushed to 422 ponies.

Both model will make use of an eight-speed dual-clutch tranny, along with a FWD-based AWD system, which should come with a drift mode. And while it would be nice to see the understeer of the first-gen A45 being left behind, the soundtrack of the spy clip we have here seems to suggest there's no such change. Of course, since we're talking about engineers testing the various settings, everything has to be taken with a grain of salt - this also stays true for the exhaust note of the newcomer.

Sadly, the new Mercedes-AMG A45 won't be offered in the U.S., due to America not showing enough love to hatchbacks. Nevertheless, the machine should make its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

Mercedes-AMG A45 Mercedes-AMG 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 Nurburgring spy video
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-AMG models:
Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC CoupeMercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATICMercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC Medium SUVMercedes-AMG CLA 35Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 CompactMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan Entry PremiumMercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleAll Mercedes-AMG models  
 
 