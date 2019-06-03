New Mercedes-AMG A45 Shows Up on Nurburgring, Sounds Like Understeer?

SpaceX Changes Crew Dragon Assignment to Compensate Loss of Spacecraft

Back in 1997 when Mercedes-Benz introduced the original A-Class, the world was shook, receiving the compact with the kind of "this isn't a true Merc" lines. Well, here we are, enjoying the fourth generation of the entry-level MB, with Mercedes-AMG being more determined than ever to prove this is an A game: now that the Mercedes-AMG A35 , with its 306 horses, is among us, it's almost time for the A45 big brother to enter the scene. 6 photos AMG A45 are currently completing the final phases of development on the Nordschleife and you can check out a piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page.



The German automaker has made it clear that the A45 will follow the recipe of its Affalterbach big brothers, coming in standard and S trims. Well, this clip seems to show the first, since, for instance, there's no read diffuser, while the lip spoiler attached to the roof isn't too large.



Nevertheless, the standard



Both model will make use of an eight-speed dual-clutch tranny, along with a FWD -based AWD system, which should come with a drift mode. And while it would be nice to see the understeer of the first-gen A45 being left behind, the soundtrack of the spy clip we have here seems to suggest there's no such change. Of course, since we're talking about engineers testing the various settings, everything has to be taken with a grain of salt - this also stays true for the exhaust note of the newcomer.



Sadly, the new Mercedes-AMG A45 won't be offered in the U.S., due to America not showing enough love to hatchbacks. Nevertheless, the machine should make its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.



