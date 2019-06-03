Did The Volkswagewn ID.R Just Set a New Nurburgring Lap Record?

We've all witnessed the launch of the Volkswagen ID.3, which marks the start of the carmaker's electric offensive. And with deliveries set to kick off next summer (pre-orders are now being accepted) the company wants to keep the enthusiasm at high levels. This is why Volkswagen is working on a Nurburgring lap record with the ID.R racecar, an attempt that might've just led to success earlier today.
We've knows the ID.R was being prepared for conquering the Green Hell since January, with the effort following the Pikes Peak record the machine set last year (thanks to a cronograph number of 7:57:148, the Vee-Dub set an absolute record on the 4,302-meter climb).
Well, the Volkswagen ID.R is being put through its paces on the infamous German track today, as you'll be able to notice in the Instagram video at the bottom of the page, which comes from the official account of the circuit.
However, Nurburgring blog Bridge To Gantry brings us a few clues that might just point out to a record - check out the Facebook post below and you'll understand.
Nevertheless, it looks like the Nordschleife blitzing is set to continue, unlike what is mentioned in the Facebook post we have here. Of course, it will all become clear once Volkswagen sends out the official release, which might mean we have some extra waiting to do.
In Pikes Peak tune, VW's electric track tool tips the scales at 2425 lbs (1,100 kg), packing dual motors with a combined output of 680 horsepower.
As for the one behind the wheel, pro racer Romain Dumas, who also grabbed the Pikes Peak record, remains inside the machine.
Keep in mind that the German carmaker has stated it is aiming for the electric vehicle lap record, which means it has to beat the 6:45.9 achieved by the Nio EP9. As for the absolute Ring record, this stays with the Porsche 919 Evo hybrid racecar (think:5:19.55), at least for now.
Well, the Volkswagen ID.R is being put through its paces on the infamous German track today, as you'll be able to notice in the Instagram video at the bottom of the page, which comes from the official account of the circuit.
However, Nurburgring blog Bridge To Gantry brings us a few clues that might just point out to a record - check out the Facebook post below and you'll understand.
Nevertheless, it looks like the Nordschleife blitzing is set to continue, unlike what is mentioned in the Facebook post we have here. Of course, it will all become clear once Volkswagen sends out the official release, which might mean we have some extra waiting to do.
In Pikes Peak tune, VW's electric track tool tips the scales at 2425 lbs (1,100 kg), packing dual motors with a combined output of 680 horsepower.
As for the one behind the wheel, pro racer Romain Dumas, who also grabbed the Pikes Peak record, remains inside the machine.
Keep in mind that the German carmaker has stated it is aiming for the electric vehicle lap record, which means it has to beat the 6:45.9 achieved by the Nio EP9. As for the absolute Ring record, this stays with the Porsche 919 Evo hybrid racecar (think:5:19.55), at least for now.