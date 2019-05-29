autoevolution

Alfa Romeo 147 GTA Barely Avoids Nurburgring Crash while Chasing BMW 3 Series

29 May 2019, 11:26 UTC ·
Ah, the trap set by the Schwedenkreuz corner - following a generous straight that allows machines to reach serious speedometer positions and sometimes surprising Ring novices, this is arguably the most dangerous twist on the Nurburgring.
Sx, as friends call it, catches plenty of novices out every year, which is how we end up with spectacular adventures, many of which end in loud ka-bangs.

Fortunately, there are also exceptions, the kind that see drivers and, perhaps, passengers, pulling out their smartphones and searching for drycleaning services after going through the said corner.

And we are now here to talk about the matter, using a pair of examples that come from the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session that took place last Saturday.

The first, which is the one I mentioned in the title above, saw what appears to be an Alfa Romeo 147 GTA entering Sx together with an E36 BMW (the latter looks like it packs M3 body bits rather than being an actual M3).

However, the driver of the V6-animated, FWD hot hatch seems to go for late braking, which is never a good option in Schwedenkreuz.

You see, despite the bend before the entry to the said corner being removed together with the mid-corner bumps as part of the 2019 Nordschleife updates, this corner can still generate lift-off oversteer like few others.

Fortunately, while the rear end of the 250 horsepower Alfa stepped out (the car partially left the circuit), the one behind the wheel managed to bring the car back on track, not before a few swings caused panic.

While you'll get to see the said adventure at the 1:10 point, a somewhat similar one takes place at the 6:07 point. That's where you'll get to see a Nissan crossover moving over to make room for a Ferrari, with the machine slightly exiting the track and getting in trouble.

