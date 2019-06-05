Curiosity Rover Snaps a Selfie, Shows Us Martian Clay as Telltale Sign of Water

BMW to Develop New iX3-Based Electric Drivetrain with Jaguar Land Rover

Seeing how Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) shares “the same strategic vision of environmentally-friendly and future-oriented electric drive technologies,” German carmaker BMW announced this week the signing of a partnership with the Tata-owned British company. 20 photos



For the project, BMW will chip in the Gen5 electric system that it plans to roll out next year on the upcoming



How this resulting technology is to be shared between the two remains to be determined, but BMW did say what comes out at the end of the development process will be launched together with their new partners.



“With Jaguar Land Rover, we found a partner whose requirements for the future generation of electric drive units significantly match ours,” said in a statement Klaus Fröhlich, BMW executive in charge of development.





“Together, we have the opportunity to cater more effectively for customer needs by shortening development time and bringing vehicles and state-of-the-art technologies more rapidly to market.”



The exact details of the collaboration between the two have not been made public. A joint team of BMW and JLR engineers will be set up in Munich to develop and set up the production processes to suit each of their specific needs.



