Life-Size LEGO McLaren Senna Needed Nearly 500,000 Plastic Bricks to Build

Over the past two years, we’ve had more than our share of life-sized LEGO replicas of existing cars: there was the Bugatti Chiron of last year – also driveable – the Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss in January 2019 and the Volkswagen T2 of February, just to name a few.
Thinking of itself as one of the car companies that started this trend, McLaren presented on Tuesday its own full-scale replica of a car, a LEGO-built Senna.
This is the second toy car created by McLaren after the 2017 720S, but the scale of the Senna project dwarfs anything the Brits have been up to until now.
The oversized toy was created by McLaren together with specialists from LEGO and it took them over 5,000 hours of hard work to complete. Compare that with the just 300 hours needed to build the actual car.
The model required exactly 467,854 individual plastic LEGO pieces to look as it does in the gallery above, 200,000 more than were needed for the LEGO 720S.
What resulted is a pixelated-looking car that weighs 500 kg more than the road going version made of metal and carbon, and is painted in such a way as to replicate the Victory Grey with contrasting orange used on the scale McLaren Senna LEGO Speed Champions.
Most importantly, the LEGO Senna was built in such a way as to allow people to get inside it by means of removable dihedral doors. Once the doors are out of the way, the LEGO car interior also reveals parts taken from the real, working Senna, including the carbon-fiber driving seat, steering wheel, and pedals.
The car builder says those willing to get inside a construction made of thousands of pointy and sharp plastic pieces will able to do so at various events throughout 2019, including the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.
This is the second toy car created by McLaren after the 2017 720S, but the scale of the Senna project dwarfs anything the Brits have been up to until now.
The oversized toy was created by McLaren together with specialists from LEGO and it took them over 5,000 hours of hard work to complete. Compare that with the just 300 hours needed to build the actual car.
The model required exactly 467,854 individual plastic LEGO pieces to look as it does in the gallery above, 200,000 more than were needed for the LEGO 720S.
What resulted is a pixelated-looking car that weighs 500 kg more than the road going version made of metal and carbon, and is painted in such a way as to replicate the Victory Grey with contrasting orange used on the scale McLaren Senna LEGO Speed Champions.
Most importantly, the LEGO Senna was built in such a way as to allow people to get inside it by means of removable dihedral doors. Once the doors are out of the way, the LEGO car interior also reveals parts taken from the real, working Senna, including the carbon-fiber driving seat, steering wheel, and pedals.
The car builder says those willing to get inside a construction made of thousands of pointy and sharp plastic pieces will able to do so at various events throughout 2019, including the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.