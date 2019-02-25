NASA Readies New Experiments for the Moon, Plans to Launch Them This Year

1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Now Available as 1,470-Piece LEGO Set

Short of actually allowing one to get behind the wheel and drive off, LEGO’s latest brick toy, the 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback, is about as real as a toy car can get. 15 photos



LEGO went through great pains into making the assembled car as close to the real thing as possible. The great number of pieces needed to assemble it includes include a working steering assembly, a bonnet scoop, and five-spoke rims with tires.



The exterior look is completed by a dark-blue bodywork with white racing stripes and adorned here and there with a printed



Before finishing the body though, LEGO fans will have to fit some other parts, offered as customization options, in the appropriate positions: a supercharger, rear ducktail spoiler, beefy exhaust pipes, front chin spoiler, and a nitrous oxide tank.



When assembled, the car will measure 10 cm high (4 inches), 34 cm long (13 inches) and 14 cm wide (5.5 inches. It will not present itself as a solid block of plastic though, but rather as an almost functional plastic toy car.



The trunk can be opened and used for storing items, the hood can be lifted to allow a look at the car’s engines, and the doors can be opened to reveal the interior seats, the radio and even the mid-console gearshift.



“The Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic, symbolic cars in history – and to bring this fan favorite muscle car to life in brick form, with this level of customization, has been exhilarating,” said in a statement Jamie Berard, Design Lead on LEGO Creator Expert.



“We can’t wait to see our LEGO and Ford Mustang fans’ own creations when they get their hands on this new set.”



The set is available on the LEGO shop site for $149.99.

