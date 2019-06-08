autoevolution
 

Red Ferrari 488 Pista with Yellow Stripes Shows Peacock Spec

8 Jun 2019, 14:21 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Many aficionados find it difficult to look past the fresh-out-of-the-oven SF90 Stradale when talking about Ferrari this summer. Of course, with the gas-electric Prancing Horse packing a thousand horsepower, it's hard to argue with that. And if we take out the electric motors, the discussion probably defaults to the new F8 Tributo, which replaces the 488 GTB. However, for this tale, the said Maranello machine are mere ways of avoiding the 488 Pista.
4 photos
Porsche 911 GT2 RS on trackPorsche 911 GT2 RS on trackPorsche 911 GT2 RS on track
Well, since the Pista is a brilliant piece of kit, I won't let the fresher models steal its thunder. Then again, with specs such as the one that brought us here, the track special easily draws attention.

Many owners of the Ferrari 488 Pista went over the top in their journey towards individuality (more on this below). However, the configuration of this example manages to stand out with little effort.

Sure, the shade of red covering the 720 horsepower machine may deserve the Ferraris-only-come-in-one-color label, but the yellow stripes running the entire length of the supercar do a brilliant job at changing that.

And it's the simple, yet attention-efficient nature of the spec that set this Italian exotic apart. Then again, this machine needs to pack a special attire, since, for instance, it was spotted in Milan (pixel tip to Autogespot for the pic of the Fezza).

Now, returning to the outlanding Ferrari 488 Pista configurations I mentioned above, here's one that might raise quite a few eyebrows.

Oh, and if you're looking for reasons to keep the Pista on your radar, this lap time comparison between the Italian and the Porsche 911 GT2 RS should do the trick (the adventure, which comes from Motorsport Magazine, sees the two being pushed to the limit on the Magny-Cours GP track). So, if you happen to enjoy betting, now would be a good time to choose sides in this fight.
ferrari 488 pista Ferrari supercar spec game v8
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
FERRARI models:
FERRARI SF90 StradaleFERRARI SF90 Stradale ExoticFERRARI F8 TributoFERRARI F8 Tributo ExoticFERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 