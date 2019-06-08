Red Ferrari 488 Pista with Yellow Stripes Shows Peacock Spec

Many aficionados find it difficult to look past the fresh-out-of-the-oven SF90 Stradale when talking about Ferrari this summer. Of course, with the gas-electric Prancing Horse packing a thousand horsepower, it's hard to argue with that. And if we take out the electric motors, the discussion probably defaults to the new F8 Tributo, which replaces the 488 GTB. However, for this tale, the said Maranello machine are mere ways of avoiding the 488 Pista.

Oh, and if you're looking for reasons to keep the Pista on your radar, this lap time Well, since the Pista is a brilliant piece of kit, I won't let the fresher models steal its thunder. Then again, with specs such as the one that brought us here, the track special easily draws attention.Many owners of the Ferrari 488 Pista went over the top in their journey towards individuality (more on this below). However, the configuration of this example manages to stand out with little effort.Sure, the shade of red covering the 720 horsepower machine may deserve the Ferraris-only-come-in-one-color label, but the yellow stripes running the entire length of the supercar do a brilliant job at changing that.And it's the simple, yet attention-efficient nature of the spec that set this Italian exotic apart. Then again, this machine needs to pack a special attire, since, for instance, it was spotted in Milan (pixel tip to Autogespot for the pic of the Fezza).Now, returning to the outlanding Ferrari 488 Pista configurations I mentioned above, here 's one that might raise quite a few eyebrows.Oh, and if you're looking for reasons to keep the Pista on your radar, this lap time comparison between the Italian and the Porsche 911 GT2 RS should do the trick (the adventure, which comes from Motorsport Magazine, sees the two being pushed to the limit on the Magny-Cours GP track). So, if you happen to enjoy betting, now would be a good time to choose sides in this fight.