4 McLaren Senna vs. McLaren 720S Track Battle Ends In a Massive Gap

2 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Chases BMW 130i in Track Battle, Gets Bamboozled

1 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S vs. Corvette Grand Sport Track Battle Is Surprising

More on this:

Porsche 911 GT2 RS vs. Ferrari 488 Pista Track Comparison Has Crushing Result

Remember the Magny-Cours assault of the McLaren 600LT, which we discussed earlier this week? Well, the aficioandos over at Motorsport Magazine, who organized the adventure, are back at it. This time around, it was the turn of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS to blitz the French circuit, albeit with sharper rubber. 4 photos



As such, the Cup R tires allowed the 700 horsepower Porsche to blitz Magny-Cours (the Grand Prix version was used) in 1:47.16. Let the comparos kick off

Of course, we can't talk about chronograph numbers without entering comparison land. And that list found at the end of the clip features plenty of names.



Since the one linking the steering wheel to the pedals is obviously a key component here, I'll mention that the one behind the wheel is pro driver Romain Monti.



And while the McLaren 720S is the main comparison made by the French Magazine for this clip, there might be an even more interesting name: the



Of course, this reminds us that Ferrari doesn't offer Nurburgring lap times for its machines, while also making efforts to ensure customers steer clear of such stunts. Then again, there's some reason behind Maranello's approach and that's because, at the end of the day, few owners get to push such machine to the absolute limit, which means the driving experience is more important thant the all-out numbers.



You see, the French mag had already stormed the said track in the Rennsport Neunelfer, but the Porscha was on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Well, the lap video that has just been released on YouTube sees the rear-engined machine playing the game on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R rubber - this isn't just better than the Cup 2 tires, since some argue it also tops the Pirelli Trofeo R tires featured on the McLarens you'll find on the lap time list at the end of the clip.As such, the Cup R tires allowed the 700 horsepower Porsche to blitz Magny-Cours (the Grand Prix version was used) in 1:47.16.Of course, we can't talk about chronograph numbers without entering comparison land. And that list found at the end of the clip features plenty of names.Since the one linking the steering wheel to the pedals is obviously a key component here, I'll mention that the one behind the wheel is pro driver Romain Monti.And while the McLaren 720S is the main comparison made by the French Magazine for this clip, there might be an even more interesting name: the Ferrari 488 Pista (the Italian also used Cup R tires, so the comparison is legit).Of course, this reminds us that Ferrari doesn't offer Nurburgring lap times for its machines, while also making efforts to ensure customers steer clear of such stunts. Then again, there's some reason behind Maranello's approach and that's because, at the end of the day, few owners get to push such machine to the absolute limit, which means the driving experience is more important thant the all-out numbers.