Avorio Ferrari 488 Pista with Red Details Has The Most Extreme Spec

When you think of a wild spec for the Ferrari 488 Pista, all sorts of screaming hues come to mind and here's an example of what I'm talking about (this is Greg B's signature color combo, one that many gear heads will easily recognize). Then there's the 488 Pista spec that brought us here today, which has to be the most striking I've seen to date.
The Prancing Horse we have here features a main color called Avorio, which should be a hit at Cars And Coffee, because... it looks like the kind of foam you'd get on a sophisticated cup of the beverage that lights up out mornings.

Of course, whoever came up with the stick-out-like-a-sore-thumb spec decided that an accent color was required, which is why red is used for the fat stripe that runs across the entire lenght of the car, as well as for the wheels - the latter might just be the most polarizing feature of the supercar.

And yes, you hue aficionados, that red might actually be burgundy, but the lighting in these images means we can't really tell.

Germany loves its black and white supercars, but not on special editions. And this Maranello toy is an example as good as any, with the 720 horsepower toy having recently landed at Ferrari Stuttgart.

As those of you who enjoy careography will point out, this city happens to be the home of Porsche and Mercedes-Benz, so this Prancing Horse is guaranteed to split opinions like few other contraptions in the area. Wonder what the Ferrari Tailor Made department who helped put these elements together thinks of that...

Of course, I've added the supercar spec game below and you can check it out to discover all sorts of configurations that capture one's attention. Heck, whether you enjoy this standout spec or believe it would be more suitable for a taxi. you have to admit the configuration can't be ignored.

