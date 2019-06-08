Ferrari Replica Looks Like a Monza SP2 From The Future

How is it that we seem to come across more and more supercar replicas over the years? Well, perhaps the expansion of the DIY culture, the greater availability of the Internet or some magical reason is behind this (it might just be a combination between the three). And here we are, talking about yet another machine of the kind, namely a Ferrari replica.
Unlike many efforts of the sort, the one we have here might just convince a few untrained eyes that its badge is genuine.
From the overall shape of the vehicle, to the attention to details, there are plenty of aspects that shine here.
According to the Instagram label that brought this contraption to our attention, we're talking about a custom chassis, wrapped in a fiberglass body. Heck, the thing even reportedly packs a fiberglass Ferrari engine cover, so people can check this out when peeking through the transparent unit above it.
The four-wheeled creature we have here somehow looks like a Monza SP2 without the retro take, which would obviously change the whole concept behind the car. Nevertheless, this is another story for another time.
However, unless the machine sitting before us packs air suspension, it remains confined to the track. And I'm not saying that because I don't see a number plate attached to the vehicle. Instead, it's the microscopic ground clearance of the car that seems to dictate this status.
P.S.: The quirky ones among you might look past the faux Fezza and wish to talk about that Polo Sedan. Yes, Volkswagen does build a Polo with a boot, but this is only offered on certain markets, such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Russia, South Africa, Thailand and Taiwan. Long story short, you're looking at a Mark V Volkswagen Polo Sedan, which some like to call Vento.
