autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Urus Drag Races 800 HP Mercedes-AMG C63 S, Humiliation Follows

9 Jun 2019, 6:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Taking a Lamborghinis to drag races seems like the natural thing to do, but what if you happen to find yourself behind the wheel of an Urus? Well, as those of you who are tuned into our hooning tales are well aware, plenty of Urus drivers engage in sprinting battles.
4 photos
Lamborghini Urus Drag Races 800 HP Mercedes-AMG C63 SLamborghini Urus Drag Races 800 HP Mercedes-AMG C63 SLamborghini Urus Drag Races 800 HP Mercedes-AMG C63 S
As such, I've brought along an example that shows the 650 horsepower SUV taking part in a dedicated event that was held in Germany.

Just like the Rolling50 1000 name of the velocity gathering suggests, this sees participants kicking things off at around 50 km/h (31 mph), with the battle lasting for a full kilometer (that would be 0.62 miles).

Now, the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine got together with a Mercedes-AMG C63 S, among others (more on its competitors below).

However, the Afflaterbach sedan didn't come to the battle in stock form. In fact, the four-door had taken a serious trip to the gym - thanks to a package supplied by Mercedes specialist Brabus, the twin-turbo V8 of the Merc now delivers around 800 ponies.

Note that the C63 and the Urus duked it out on more than one occasion, with the aficionados behind the wheel being determined to establish a winner.

Returning to the other battles of the Urus, you should know the Lambo raced at least two other beasts. The first is another Raging Bull, namely a Murcielago LP640.

As for the second, we're looking at a BMW M4, one that's no stragner to the aftermarket side of the industry. To be more precise, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six heart of the Bimmer has been pushed to about 650 ponies.

Of course, a video adventure like the one we have here makes for great betting material. So now would be a good time to pick sides when it comes to the fights mentioned above.

Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini Mercedes-AMG C63 drag racing
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Manipulated Into Liking Cars 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Latest car models:
RENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVAUDI A6 allroad quattroAUDI A6 allroad quattro CrossoverMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting BrakeMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake CompactBMW M8 ConvertibleBMW M8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW M8 CoupeBMW M8 Coupe Premium CoupeAll car models  
 
 