Lamborghini Urus Drag Races 800 HP Mercedes-AMG C63 S, Humiliation Follows

As such, I've brought along an example that shows the 650 horsepowertaking part in a dedicated event that was held in Germany.Just like the Rolling50 1000 name of the velocity gathering suggests, this sees participants kicking things off at around 50 km/h (31 mph), with the battle lasting for a full kilometer (that would be 0.62 miles).Now, the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine got together with a Mercedes-C63 S, among others (more on its competitors below).However, the Afflaterbach sedan didn't come to the battle in stock form. In fact, the four-door had taken a serious trip to the gym - thanks to a package supplied by Mercedes specialist Brabus, the twin-turbo V8 of the Merc now delivers around 800 ponies.Note that the C63 and the Urus duked it out on more than one occasion, with the aficionados behind the wheel being determined to establish a winner.Returning to the other battles of the Urus, you should know the Lambo raced at least two other beasts. The first is another Raging Bull, namely a Murcielago LP640.As for the second, we're looking at a BMW M4 , one that's no stragner to the aftermarket side of the industry. To be more precise, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six heart of the Bimmer has been pushed to about 650 ponies.Of course, a video adventure like the one we have here makes for great betting material. So now would be a good time to pick sides when it comes to the fights mentioned above.