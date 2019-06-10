Man Steals Chickens, Ducks to Buy Gas for His BMW

2019 Ultima RS Packs Over 1,200 Horsepower From Corvette ZR1 Engine

Based in Hinckley, Ultima is back in business with the all-new RS for 2019. “The fastest, most versatile, stylish, and aerodynamic Ultima ever made” isn’t road-legal everywhere in the world, but the British automaker is much obliged to built the mid-engine supercar in left- or right-hand drive. 31 photos



From the LS3 to the



Set to premiere in the flesh at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 4th, the RS is “overwhelmingly capable, delivering the fastest, most sophisticated, stylish and most advanced performance package to date.” The LT5 can be tuned to 1,200 horsepower, and that’s a lot for a vehicle that tips the scales at 930 kilograms (2,050 pounds) from the get-go.



Zero to 60 comes in 2.3 seconds, and the top speed is rated at more than 250 miles per hour depending on gearing. The standing quarter mile? 9.2 seconds at 131 miles per hour, thank you! The 19-inch alloy wheels are fitted with Michelin tires as standard, and customers can choose between the Pilot Sport Cup 2 and Pilot Sport 4S. Inspired by Group C endurance racers, the RS utilizes a six-speed manual transaxle from Porsche.



With great power comes great responsibility, and the 2019 Ultima RS has the braking system to back up the suck-squeeze-bang-blow driving the rear wheels. AP 322-millimeter curved vane vented discs on all four corners and four-pot calipers come standard. 362-mm by 32-mm discs are also available, complemented by six-pot calipers.



Pricing isn’t available for the time being, but Ultima does mention the self-assembly package of parts is similar to the price of “a new



