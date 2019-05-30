2020 SF90 Stradale PHEV Shocks with the Most Powerful V8 Ferrari Engine Ever

3 Ferrari 812 Superfast Gets the Novitec N-Largo Treatment

A car of premieres: this is the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, without doubt one of the most exciting reveals of the year and a game-changing platform for the Prancing Horse carmaker. 9 photos



The car’s heart is a combination of a V8 engine, a lithium-ion battery and three electric motors. Combined, the assembly generates a total of 1,000 hp, making the vehicle the most powerful in the carmaker’s stable, ever.



The V8 is paired to a new 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and alone develops 780 hp, making it the most powerful such engine ever used by Ferrari on a production car. The three electric motors – two spinning the front axle, and the third the rear one - pump out and extra 220 hp.



The layout of the three motors makes the SF90 Stradale the first Ferrari in history to come with 4WD , a configuration that allows for naught to 62 mph acceleration time of 2.5 seconds.



The car’s battery is roomy enough to hold enough electricity for the three motors to use for up to 25 km (15.5 miles). Ferrari calls this running on electricity mode eDrive, and, aside for making the car go forward, it is the only mode possible to use when going in reverse.



Inside, the car redefines the Ferrari cockpit. The car’s central instrument cluster is now fully digital and for the first time in the auto industry uses a 16-inch curved high-definition screen. Also debuting on the SF90 Stradale is the new ignition key with full keyless technology, which will soon expand to encompass other



As yet another premiere, the SF90 Stradale is the first Ferrari to be offered in two trim versions: the standard and Assetto Fiorano, which adds Multimatic shock absorbers, extra lightweight features that bring the car’s weight down by 30 kg, carbon-fiber rear spoiler for increased downforce and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tires.



