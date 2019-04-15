2021 BMW M3 Spied Testing Hard at the Nurburgring

Nothing quite like the sight of BMW working on a brand new generation of the iconic M3. We think this one will be the best one ever before the nanny state ruins everything.

Around the back, the huge muffler with its quad pipes sticks out like a sore thumb. Despite having to install GPF technology, we're confident that BMW will deliver on the soundtrack front too. We've seen quite a few M3 prototypes over the past couple of months, but this one seems to have performance brakes, so it could be of the super-hot variety. Unlike with previous generations, BMW will come out all guns blazing, offering as many as three versions of the sedan almost at once.All will be powered by an all-new inline-6 with two turbochargers. We're already being shown a glimpse with the recent arrival of the X3 M and X4 M. The Pure version will be the cheapest and simples, borrowing ideas from Porsche models like the 911 T. It's for the M3 buyers who don't want the frills and are willing to make do with 450Further up the range, we'll find the normal model with the same 480 HP as the X3 M, and above that the M3 Competition will deliver 500 or 510 HP. There's also reason to believe that the baby M sedan will borrow next xDrive technology from its bigger brother, but xDrive will be optional, not standard. Likewise, only a few versions will carry a manual gearbox. So at least for now, purists are safe. However, the next generation of M cars after this is almost certainly going to have some big batteries to carry.This test prototype carries the usual M gear, including lower suspension, wider fenders, and bumpers that look ready for war with. However, we're quite surprised to see larger kidney grilles potentially being installed here, like on the 7 Series facelift. Around the back, the huge muffler with its quad pipes sticks out like a sore thumb. Despite having to install GPF technology, we're confident that BMW will deliver on the soundtrack front too.