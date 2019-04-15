2019 Audi Q3 Announced for America: 228-HP and $34,700 Base Price

autoevolution

Want a CUV with a nice badge? You could do a lot worse than the all-new Audi Q3. The model launched last year in Europe is entering the U.S. market via the 2019 New York Auto Show.
We're quite pleasantly surprised by some of the decisions Audi made here. Unlike Volkswagen or Mercedes, which recently gave their 2-liter engines less power, Audi sticks a 228 HP, 258 lb-ft unit under the hood. Essentially, those are the same specs as the Jetta GLI from the familiar EA888.

Compared to the older Q3, you get 28 extra hp and 51 lb-ft more torque. The only major change over the European model is that you get an eight-speed automatic instead of twin-clutch. But the change was totally expected, given the same switch happened with the Tiguan MQB sister crossover.

All models come with quattro AWD of the on-demand variety, which allows you to reach 60mph in 7 seconds flat, which is pretty good, certainly superior to something like a Honda or Mazda equivalent. Standard on all Q3 models, Audi drive select with five different drive modes: comfort, auto, dynamic, offroad, and individual.

We think it's one of the best looking crossovers right now, certainly worth the extra money over a non-premium example. Prices have gone up a little, but it's not too bad. The base Premium model starts at $34,700, but even the most expensive Prestige S line version of the Q3 is a somewhat reasonable $42,900. But you'll still have to pay extra for the B&O sound system, 20-inch wheels or the sports interior package.

With standard Audi Pre Sense Basic and Audi Pre Sense Front as standard, the new Q3 is much safer than before. Adaptive Cruise Control can now drive almost autonomously to 95mph, but it's an option, along with side assist and park assist. We should know more when the builder is launched, which should happen in the next couple of months.
