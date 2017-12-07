autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Corvette ZR1's LT5 Engine Was Nicknamed “BAS” During Development

7 Dec 2017, 8:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Under the bulging, carbon fiber-decked hood of the Corvette ZR1, there lies the single most powerful General Motors shoehorned in the engine bay of any of the automaker’s production cars. It’s the ultimate expression of the seventh-generation Corvette, and the LT5 has much to do with that.
20 photos
2019 Corvette ZR1 Convertible2019 Corvette ZR1 Convertible2019 Corvette ZR1 Convertible2019 Corvette ZR1 Convertible2019 Corvette ZR1 Convertible2019 Corvette ZR1 Convertible2019 Corvette ZR1 Convertible2019 Corvette ZR1 Convertible2019 Corvette ZR1 Convertible2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Unveiled in Dubai With 755 HP2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Unveiled in Dubai With 755 HP2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Unveiled in Dubai With 755 HP2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Unveiled in Dubai With 755 HP2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Unveiled in Dubai With 755 HP2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Unveiled in Dubai With 755 HP2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Unveiled in Dubai With 755 HP2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Unveiled in Dubai With 755 HP2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Unveiled in Dubai With 755 HP2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Unveiled in Dubai With 755 HP
The LT5 is an evolution of the 650-horsepower LT4 found in the Z06 (and Camaro ZL1), though the golden bowtie went to great lenghts to squeeze every ounce of performance from the pushrod V8. For starters, this is the first GM-developed engine with direct and port fuel injection technology.

Then there’s the Eaton supercharger’s displacement, which goes up by 52 percent (2.65 liters) compared to the Z06 and benefits from intercooling to keep things nice and neat. Producing 755 horsepower (563 kW) and 715 pound-feet of torque (969 Nm) is nothing to scoff at, with General Motors integrating four new radiators into the ZR1, bringing the total to 13 heat-exchanger units. If that’s astonishing, bear in mind the Bugatti Chiron needs 10 radiators to keep the 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 nippy.

Why would General Motors bring back the LT5 name from the original that made its debut in the 1990 Corvette ZR-1? Other than the fact it has a pleasant ring to it, LT5 sounds so much better than BAS. When it was in development, General Motors engineers nickamed the 6.2-liter V8 engine “BAS” as a reference to the forced induction assembly. To the point, the LT5 started out as the “Big Ass Supercharger,” and that’s wickedly cool.

According to Jordan Lee, chief engineer of the LT5, the connecting rods, pistons, head, and block are all carryover from the LT4. Speaking to Automotive News, Lee claims the supercharger needs 110 hp to keep it spinning at 15,860 rpm. In other words, the engine is good for 865 ponies.

But when was too much enough? The tuning world will certainly mess with the internals of the LT5, which General Motors highlights it voids the warranty, regardless of what part the owner chooses to throw in there.
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 LT5 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 engine Chevrolet Corvette v8 Chevrolet
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1 CoupeCHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET EquinoxCHEVROLET Equinox CrossoverAll CHEVROLET models  