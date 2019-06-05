Enter T.50, Gordon Murray’s McLaren F1 Successor Priced at £2 Million

autoevolution
 

Back in 1992, Formula 1 car designer Gordon Murray came up with the McLaren F1, a vehicle considered by many the “greatest automobile ever created” and one of the fastest naturally aspirated cars ever made. Try as it might, not even McLaren was able to replicate the F1 in the public’s perception.
For a while now we’ve known Murray went back to the drawing board, trying to recreate the F1 as a worthy successor, only a lot better. This week, an avalanche of details about F1’s successor was released.

The car is to be called T.50, and is described by its creator as “the purest, lightest, most driver-focused supercar ever built.”

Lightweight like no other supercar – it weighs only 980 kg – the T.50 is a mid-engined, rear-wheel driven car that can seat three people, just like the F1.

Under the body of the T.50 Murray will hide a naturally-aspirated 3.9-liter V12 engine built by Cosworth. The unit is not impressively powerful, as Murray claims he has “absolutely no interest in chasing records for top speed or acceleration.” It develops only 650 hp and 450 Nm of torque.

But what it lacks in punch the car makes up by providing the “most rewarding driving experience of any supercar ever built.” Murray says the powerplant, controlled via a six-speed transmission, is to become the highest-revving engine ever used in a production car, spinning at 12,100 rpm.

According to Murray himself, the first T.50 will roll off assembly lines no sooner than 2022. Production will stop as soon as 100 units are made and each will be sold for at least £2 million ($3.5 million), before taxes.

The full and very extensive details on the T.50 can be found in the document attached below. There’s also a video of Murray himself giving us an update on the development stage for the project.

