This Is How McLaren F1's Spiritual Successor Will Look like

6 Nov 2017, 12:00 UTC
by
The McLaren F1 was the go-to hypercar of the 1990s, and that was a time when other iconic models such as the Ferrari F50, the Lamborghini Diablo VT or the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR were also created.
Yet somehow, with its understated design and classic shape, the McLaren F1 managed to hold the front page during that entire decade, and for several years to come. It's easy to say it was all down to just one fact, but that would just be oversimplifying things.

Indeed, it was the "fastest production car" tagline that directed the people's attention toward the F1, but it was the car as a whole that kept it there. Gordon Murray's creation was able to reach a top speed of 240.1 mph (386.4 km/h), a record that would last until Piech decided to spare no expenses and build the Bugatti Veyron in 2005, 12 years after the McLaren F1 first appeared.

The man behind this magnificent vehicle has been rather quiet after his greatest moment so far, but last month, news of him starting a new car company surfaced. With such an impressive resume (which also includes two very successful Formula One stints), it's easy to understand why the prospect of Murray designing a new car was a big deal.

The man has been very quiet about his new baby so far, but now that this shady teaser rendering appeared, we don't need anything else to know it's going to be a cracker. The hypercar's silhouette looks like it's going to be the McLaren F1 successor we never had, and even though it's nearly 20 years late, we promise not to say anything about it.

Gordon Murray is awfully quiet about it as well, but Top Gear did manage to get something out of him. For instance, the new hypercar is going to be meant "for real-world conditions," meaning we shouldn't expect crazy Bugatti-style levels of power. Think more current McLarens, and you'd probably be very close.

That means it won't try to take the F1's title back from Koenigsegg, but focus instead on "getting back to real driving." It's going to be lightweight (under 1,000 kg - 2,200 lb), and it won't use a hybrid powertrain. Murray also suggested it might even skip turbocharging altogether, which is definitely in line with the whole "real driving" theme. It'll also feature "some of the most advanced aerodynamics yet seen on a road car," whatever that means.

The project is still in its infancy so everything is just speculative right now. Even Gordon Murray admits that he hasn't finished the design yet. But everything we hear so far sounds nothing short of perfect. So perfect, actually, that we're starting to fear it won't all become real. We'll just have to wait and see.
