Gordon Murray Automotive To Develop McLaren F1-like Supercar

Born in South Africa to Scottish parents, Gordon Murray came to grips with the automotive industry since he was a kid. His father used to prepare racing cars, Murray studied mechanical engineering, and he even built and raced the IGM Ford in the late 1960s. It ain’t surprising this guy got a gig with Brabham
.
During his spell with the British Formula 1 team, Murray’s cars tallied 22 Grand Prix victories and two Drivers’ Championships thanks to Nelson Piquet. 1987 then saw Murray go to McLaren, helping the Woking-based team to utterly dominate the king motorsport
until the Williams FW15 came on the scene.
With such an exceptional streak in the hardest, most complex motorsport of them all, it’s no wonder Gordon Murray is also responsible for designing what’s considered to this day as the supercar that defined the 1990s. Even though it can be said the F1 is coming back thanks to the three-seat BP23 hyper-GT
, the 71-year-old designer has nothing to do with the new McLaren.
But co-developing of the 2018 TVR Griffith gave Murray
an idea: why not launch a low-volume car manufacturing company? Gordon Murray Automotive is the name, and the first model will come in the form of a flagship “with a return to the principles applied to the McLaren F1.
” That’s correct, boys and girls; the master is back at work, doing what he likes most!
Murray didn’t slip any details whatsoever about the yet-unnamed model, but he did confirm that the iStream technology is critical to making the McLaren F1-inspired supercar happen. A sister company to Gordon Murray Design, the Automotive division also has the capability “to produce low-volume cars for external customers.”
Think 2018 TVR Griffith
.
The founding of Gordon Murray Automotive also marks 50 years since the man got a grip on vehicle engineering and design, 25 years since the McLaren F1
entered production, and 10 years since the launch of Gordon Murray Design and iStream.