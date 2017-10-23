autoevolution
 

Gordon Murray Automotive To Develop McLaren F1-like Supercar

23 Oct 2017, 14:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Born in South Africa to Scottish parents, Gordon Murray came to grips with the automotive industry since he was a kid. His father used to prepare racing cars, Murray studied mechanical engineering, and he even built and raced the IGM Ford in the late 1960s. It ain’t surprising this guy got a gig with Brabham.
38 photos
1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)1995 McLaren F1 (chassis number 044)
During his spell with the British Formula 1 team, Murray’s cars tallied 22 Grand Prix victories and two Drivers’ Championships thanks to Nelson Piquet. 1987 then saw Murray go to McLaren, helping the Woking-based team to utterly dominate the king motorsport until the Williams FW15 came on the scene.

With such an exceptional streak in the hardest, most complex motorsport of them all, it’s no wonder Gordon Murray is also responsible for designing what’s considered to this day as the supercar that defined the 1990s. Even though it can be said the F1 is coming back thanks to the three-seat BP23 hyper-GT, the 71-year-old designer has nothing to do with the new McLaren.

But co-developing of the 2018 TVR Griffith gave Murray an idea: why not launch a low-volume car manufacturing company? Gordon Murray Automotive is the name, and the first model will come in the form of a flagship “with a return to the principles applied to the McLaren F1.” That’s correct, boys and girls; the master is back at work, doing what he likes most!

Murray didn’t slip any details whatsoever about the yet-unnamed model, but he did confirm that the iStream technology is critical to making the McLaren F1-inspired supercar happen. A sister company to Gordon Murray Design, the Automotive division also has the capability “to produce low-volume cars for external customers.” Think 2018 TVR Griffith.

The founding of Gordon Murray Automotive also marks 50 years since the man got a grip on vehicle engineering and design, 25 years since the McLaren F1 entered production, and 10 years since the launch of Gordon Murray Design and iStream.
Gordon Murray Automotive supercar Gordon Murray mclaren f1 carbon fiber McLaren 2018 TVR Griffith
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Latest car models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  